Make-A-Wish® Kid William Floyd Joins NBA® 2K20 Roster as First Authentically Scanned and Playable Fan in Basketball Video Game Series’ History

Publishing label and nonprofit organization partner to deliver once-in-a-lifetime experience for 15-year-old from Georgia

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–2K today announced that Make-A-Wish® kid, William Floyd, a 15-year-old from Georgia with a rare genetic disorder causing severe muscle weakness and heart problems, is the first non-NBA athlete in the popular basketball video game series’ history to be authentically scanned and earn a spot on an NBA® 2K playable roster. Available for download beginning today on the Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X, as well as PlayStation®4 system, Windows PC and Nintendo Switch™, William’s NBA® 2K20 player model may be found within Quick Game mode as a free agent for players to include on their teams of choice, as well as through new MyCAREER and MyLEAGUE rosters.





Make-A-Wish sent William and his family from Georgia to 2K’s headquarters in Novato, California, to grant his wish to visit the home of NBA 2K; however, he was unaware that in addition to his unforgettable tour, 2K planned to professionally scan his likeness – just as they had with his favorite NBA stars – and create him as a playable roster member in NBA 2K20 and make him accessible to millions of players around the world to add to their teams.

“When we learned about William’s wish to visit 2K, the whole team was thrilled,” said Ronnie Singh, also known as Ronnie 2K. “Learning about his journey was really humbling, and we wanted to find a way to make William’s wish come true in the biggest way possible. We couldn’t think of a better way to do that than bringing his passion to life in-game and giving millions of NBA 2K fans around the world the chance to enjoy William’s player model.”

Much like today’s biggest NBA stars, William’s NBA 2K experience began at the 2K Motion Capture Studio, where 140 motion capture cameras caught his every move. William then had his likeness recreated in incredible detail by 146 Pixelgun cameras, each capturing every grimace and grin, and all to help authentically bring his player model to life.

“Each player does a dance move or a celebration before he gets on the court,” William explained. “So, I got one of those, too. I got to create it.”

William also talked to the NBA 2K marketing and video capture teams, and the development team at Visual Concepts. Armed with a list of ideas for the game, William gave his input in potential cover athletes, game modes, and features that he would love to see in the future.

William was 18 months old when he went into heart failure and was diagnosed with a genetic disorder that causes muscle weakness and heart problems. His medical condition does not allow him to play sports like other children his age, but NBA 2K allows him to stay competitive in sports virtually. William’s wish helped him during his treatment by giving him something to look forward to in the future. In addition, he is now eager to explore employment opportunities with 2K when he is older.

“The cool thing is that 2K took what could have been a great wish and brought it to a level that we never expected,” says William’s mom, Julie. “They treated him – and all of us – like royalty and were so interested in everything William had to offer them. It was absolutely unbelievable.”

Developed by Visual Concepts, NBA 2K20 is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB. For more information on NBA 2K20, please visit https://nba.2k.com/2k20/.

2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

Online account (13+) required to access online features. See www.take2games.com/legal and www.take2games.com/privacy for additional details.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products through our labels Rockstar Games, 2K, and Private Division, as well as Social Point, a leading developer of mobile games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

About 2K

Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes global interactive entertainment for console and handheld gaming systems, personal computers and mobile devices, with product availability including physical retail and digital download. The Company is home to many talented development studios, including Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games, 31st Union and Cloud Chamber. 2K’s portfolio currently includes the renowned BioShock®, Borderlands™, Mafia and XCOM® franchises; NBA® 2K, the global phenomenon and highest rated* annual sports title for the current console generation; the critically acclaimed Sid Meier’s Civilization® series; the popular WWE® 2K and WWE® SuperCard franchises, as well as emerging properties NBA® 2K Playgrounds 2, Carnival Games and more. Additional information about 2K and its products may be found at 2k.com.

* According to 2008 – 2020 Metacritic.com

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child’s wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in 50 countries worldwide. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein which are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for the Company’s future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including: our dependence on key management and product development personnel, our dependence on our Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles, the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games, the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games, and risks associated with international operations. Other important factors and information are contained in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled “Risk Factors,” the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at http://www.take2games.com/. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Leah Barash



2K

(415) 317-2047



leah.barash@2k.com

Linda Anderberg



Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area

(415) 321-7388



landerberg@sf.wish.org

Amy Alvarez



Make-A-Wish Georgia

(770) 916-9474



aalvarez@georgia.wish.org

Alan Lewis (Corporate Press)



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

(646) 536-2983



alan.lewis@take2games.com