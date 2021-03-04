Medallia Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

10 hours ago

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 on Thursday, March 4, 2021 after the market close. Medallia will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. PT on the same day.

What: Medallia Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Webcast link: https://investor.medallia.com/events-and-presentations

Replay: A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website under the Events & Presentations page.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment.

www.medallia.com

© 2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Carolyn Bass

IR@Medallia.com

More Stories

Tantalus Rings Opening Bell at Toronto Stock Exchange

7 hours ago

Keysight Introduces Massively Parallel Board Test System to Enable Higher Throughput in a Smaller Footprint

8 hours ago

ACSIS Chief Strategy Officer Appointed to AIM Board of Directors

9 hours ago

You may have missed

Tantalus Rings Opening Bell at Toronto Stock Exchange

7 hours ago

Keysight Introduces Massively Parallel Board Test System to Enable Higher Throughput in a Smaller Footprint

8 hours ago

Big Huge Games Reports a Data Security Incident

9 hours ago

Elys Game Technology to Participate in the Winter Wonderland Conference – Best Ideas from the Buy-Side

9 hours ago

ACSIS Chief Strategy Officer Appointed to AIM Board of Directors

9 hours ago
error: Content is protected !!