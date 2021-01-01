Medallia Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work

Ranks Fifth in Comparably’s List of Best Places to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience and engagement, today announced that it has been ranked fifth in Comparably’s list of the top 25 best places to work in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Rankings were based on anonymous ratings provided by employees over the past year. Close to twenty workplace culture categories were measured, from work-life balance, leadership, and professional development opportunities to compensation, and perks and benefits.

“Employee experience and engagement is incredibly important at Medallia, and we’re proud to be ranked among some of the top companies in Silicon Valley. Last year was a challenging year for us all, and this recognition is a testament to the company and culture our employees have built.” said Mary Ainsworth, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer for Medallia.

In addition to being recognized on Comparably’s list of top 25 best places to work in San Francisco, Medallia was also recognized under the categories of best company outlook, best global culture, best sales teams and best HR teams.

