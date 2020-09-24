Microsoft Announces Plan To Acquire Bethesda Parent ZeniMax – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the video games and consoles industry “Microsoft Announces Plan To Acquire Bethesda Parent ZeniMax”

Microsoft has announced plans to purchase ZeniMax Media Inc in a $7.5 billion acquisition deal. The holding company is the parent of a number of game publishers including Bethesda Game Studios, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames and Tango Gameworks. Once approved, the deal will bring a range of high profile titles under Microsoft’s banner including Fallout, Doom and the highly anticipated upcoming release Starfield. It will also bring Bethesda’s existing titles to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming service with new releases to be added on the same day they launch for Xbox and PC.

Microsoft anticipates that the ZeniMax Media deal will close in the second half of 2021. With a new Xbox and PlayStation console scheduled to be released in the coming months, analysts predict the acquisition could help to close the content gap between Microsoft and Sony and may place Microsoft in a key position in terms of title exclusivity.

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit “Microsoft Announces Plan To Acquire Bethesda Parent ZeniMax”

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900