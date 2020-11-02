MLB’s AL Champion Tampa Bay Rays and Mobilitie Bringing 5G to Tropicana Field

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobilitie, the largest privately-held wireless infrastructure firm in the nation, is deploying a network upgrade to support top wireless carriers and 5G capabilities throughout Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida, home to the 2020 AL Champion Tampa Bay Rays. An iconic venue in the Tampa Bay area for more than 30 years, Tropicana Field has accommodated numerous sporting events under its dome, including countless collegiate football and basketball games, tennis matches and even sprint car and motorcycle racing.

“We are thrilled to have selected Mobilitie as our long-term wireless solution provider, said Juan Ramirez, VP of IT for the Tampa Bay Rays. “Their expertise in deploying innovative network infrastructure has made them a great technology partner, and we are excited about the new network and the future technologies, including 5G, it will provide for the stadium, the team and the fans.”

Mobilitie’s massive network upgrade is comprised of 15 sector MIMO DAS and features more than 15,000 feet of fiber, 138 remotes and 276 antennas, ensuring fans have a robust wireless experience within the stadium by improving network speeds, capacity and cell reception throughout the venue. With faster and more reliable connections, fans can freely text and make calls, take and share pictures and video, and use data-heavy apps without missing a moment of the action on the field.

“The latest mobile technologies and enhanced connectivity are a vital part of the fan experience for major league sports venues. With the league hopeful that attendees can soon return to the stands, what better way to welcome fans back than by offering a best-in-class wireless experience. We are making that a reality for Tropicana Field and all those who will soon visit to cheer on their favorite teams,” said Michael Curry, VP of Wireless Solutions at Mobilitie.

Tropicana Field is the latest Major League sports stadium where Mobilitie has invested in new infrastructure to provide support for 5G and future technologies. In recent months, the company announced projects and upgrades with LA’s Staples Center and Charlotte’s Spectrum Center.

Mobilitie is the largest privately-held telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. As a veteran provider of complete wireless solutions, Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are. It funds, deploys and operates next-generation infrastructure that enables robust coverage and 5G services and speeds.

Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, IoT, and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie’s Advanced Technology Group engineers innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries-including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation.

Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, California and has regional offices across the United States. To learn more about our wireless coverage solutions, visit us at www.mobilitie.com.

