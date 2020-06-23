nCipher HSMs Provide Root of Trust to HashiCorp Vault

DevOps and enterprise applications drive increasing demand for secrets management

CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–nCipher Security, an Entrust Datacard company, and a world leader in hardware security modules (HSMs), has partnered with HashiCorp, a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation. The integration of nCipher nShield® HSMs with HashiCorp Vault means customers can deploy a high-assurance security solution for centralized secrets management that helps meet regulatory compliance mandates.

HashiCorp Vault manages and protects sensitive data by securing, storing and tightly controlling access to tokens, passwords, certificates, and encryption keys for protecting secrets and other sensitive data. The solution addresses secret sprawl and the challenge of having varying lifecycle and protection policies created by multiple applications offering unique secure repositories to store access credentials.

The security foundation of HashiCorp Vault is the encryption and decryption of secret assets. nShield HSMs protect the master key securing HashiCorp Vault, providing a robust root of trust. The use of HSMs is a best practice for high-assurance encryption and key management, and help organizations in regulated industries, such as finance, healthcare, and government to comply with regulatory requirements.

“Secure key management is essential to protect data and applications, and when centralizing this function, the security of those keys is even more important,” says Juan Asenjo, director of product, solutions, and partner marketing at nCipher Security. “nCipher HSMs provide HashiCorp Vault with a robust root of trust enabling customers to deploy seamlessly and with confidence. We are pleased to join forces with HashiCorp and provide a strong solution for our joint customers.”

“We are pleased to welcome nCipher Security to the HashiCorp partner program,” says Asvin Ramesh, Director, Technology Alliances at HashiCorp. “The integration allows organizations to manage their secrets across diverse environments in a single application, with best in class security. With DevOps now mainstream in enterprise environments, we are seeing increased usage of Vault not only for secrets management but also other use cases like data encryption and identity-based access.”

nCipher nShield HSMs are among the highest-performing, most secure and easy-to-integrate HSM solutions available, facilitating regulatory compliance and delivering the highest levels of data and application security for enterprise, financial and government organizations. The unique Security World key management architecture provides strong, granular controls over access and usage of keys.

Benefits of using nShield HSMs with HashiCorp Vault:

Mitigate risks created by secret asset aggregation and enable compliance for regulated markets

Deliver greater control of data on-premises, in the cloud, and hybrid environments

Establish an auditable method for enforcing security policies

Provide a FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and Common Criteria EAL4+ root of trust

About nCipher Security

nCipher Security, an Entrust Datacard company, is a leader in the general-purpose hardware security module (HSM) market, empowering world-leading organizations by delivering trust, integrity and control to their business-critical information and applications. Today’s fast-moving digital environment enhances customer satisfaction, gives competitive advantage and improves operational efficiency – it also multiplies the security risks. Our cryptographic solutions secure emerging technologies such as cloud, IoT, blockchain, and digital payments and help meet new compliance mandates. We do this using our same proven technology that global organizations depend on today to protect against threats to their sensitive data, network communications and enterprise infrastructure. We deliver trust for your business-critical applications, ensure the integrity of your data and put you in complete control – today, tomorrow, always. www.ncipher.com

