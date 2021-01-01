NETGEAR Strengthens Switch Portfolio With New 16-Port PoE+ Models That Support Larger PoE Budgets, Enhanced Security and an Intuitive User Interface

New GS316EP and GS316EPP switches provide bigger PoE budgets, enhanced security, and intuitive browser-based UI, in a compact form factor and attractive price-point.





SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PoE—NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that power small and medium businesses, today announced the availability of the GS316EP and GS316EPP PoE+ Gigabit Ethernet Plus switches that deliver small businesses, retail shops, and home-based businesses with larger Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) budgets and more convenience.

Businesses are increasing the use of IP surveillance cameras, WiFi access points, and many other network-based devices. In addition, home networks have transitioned from primarily facilitating entertainment, to additionally supporting work-from-home and on-line learning. With so many devices connecting and competing for bandwidth, there is a heightened need for a higher capacity, secure, and easy to setup, operate, and manage network switch at a reasonable price point.

Simplicity of Power-over-Ethernet (PoE)

Both models are equipped with PoE+ for up to 30 watts of Power over Ethernet (PoE) per port. PoE’s ability to supply both data and power over a single cable enables devices to be placed just about anywhere regardless of the availability of a power outlet. This lowers the cost of deployment by eliminating the need for an electrician while leveraging existing IT infrastructure. The GS316EP has a total PoE budget of 180 Watts while the GS316EPP supports a maximum PoE budget of 231 Watts, making them amongst the most versatile switches for powering WiFi 5 and WiFi 6 access points, IP cameras, IoT devices, IP speakers, IP phones, IP LED lights, point of sale systems, and other IP devices.

Attractive Price, New Features, Intuitive UI and Compact Design

The GS316EP and GS316EPP Plus switches offer new and valuable features and an intuitive user-interface to access and configure the features, at very attractive price points.

Among the many features are VLANs (Virtual Local Area Networks) which enable secure separation of different network traffic loads, for example, separating work-from-home traffic from student learn-from-home traffic, camera surveillance network traffic, visitor WiFi traffic, and general home entertainment network traffic.

Turning on or off a PoE port or maintaining power to connected devices during a switch reboot is made easier via a new intuitive browser-based User Interface (UI). PoE scheduling allows the creation of customized schedules to control when PoE connected devices are powered on/off automatically to enhance network security, better utilize network resources, and conserve energy.

The responsive and user-friendly web browser-based UI makes it easier to enable L2 network features like VLANs and Network QoS (Quality of Service). Advanced per port PoE controls, including power allocation override, PoE scheduling, and remote enable/disable/power cycle, can be accessed through the web UI. The compact size of the switches makes them suitable for desktop or wall-mount placement. Additionally, the two new switches also have one SFP fiber port for a long-distance uplink to a core switch, or to connect to another non-PoE device that may be located more than 100 meters away.

“Small and Medium Business owners pick NETGEAR because we offered them robust, reliable, and easy to operate network switches at very cost-effective price points; and we make these products easy to acquire through popular e-Commerce channels like Amazon”, said Alexandra Mehat, Director of Product Marketing for SMB, NETGEAR. “With the GS316EP and GS316EPP we’ve retained all those positives while packing a bigger PoE budget, enhancing security, and making it even simpler to setup and operate these switches.”

Support when you need it

The GS316EP and GS316EPP come with an industry-leading 5-year limited hardware warranty and 90 days of free phone and chat support for when you need a helping hand.

Availability

The GS316EP PoE+ Gigabit Ethernet Plus and GS316EPP High-Power PoE+ Gigabit Ethernet Plus switches are available and shipping today for North America. Worldwide availability will be announced later in the year.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

Since 1996, NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has been the innovative leader in connecting the world to the internet with advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world. As staying connected has become more important than ever, NETGEAR delivers award-winning network solutions for remote work, distance learning, UHD streaming, online game play and more. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to providing a range of connected solutions from easy-to-use high-performance Orbi Mesh WiFi systems, the Nighthawk portfolio of WiFi routers, cable modems and mobile wireless, cloud-based subscription services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products and video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications.

The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com.

©2021 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR and the NETGEAR logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for NETGEAR, Inc.: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, statements concerning NETGEAR’s business and the expected performance characteristics, specifications, reliability, market acceptance, market growth, specific uses, user feedback and market position of NETGEAR’s products and technology are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the following: the actual price, performance and ease-of-use of NETGEAR’s products may not meet the price, performance and ease-of-use requirements of customers; product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions; failure of products may under certain circumstances cause permanent loss of end user data; new viruses or Internet threats may develop that challenge the effectiveness of security features in NETGEAR’s products; the ability of NETGEAR to market and sell its products and technology; the impact and pricing of competing products; and the introduction of alternative technological solutions. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect NETGEAR and its business are detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NETGEAR undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Source: NETGEAR-G

Contacts

U.S. Media Contact: Nathan Papadopulos, (408) 890-3889, NPapadopulos@netgear.com

U.S. Sales Inquiries: (408) 907-8000, sales@netgear.com