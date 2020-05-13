New Intel vPro Platform Enables Uncompromised Productivity and Performance for the Modern Workforce

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–What’s New: Intel today introduced its new 10th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro® processors, built to power the next generation of business computing innovation for the increasingly remote workforce. The new mobile and desktop PC processors deliver increased productivity improvements, connectivity, security features and remote manageability – all to empower IT to deliver amazing experiences, helping employees stay connected, more productive, more secure and in the flow with minimal interruptions.





“ Built for business, the Intel vPro platform is a comprehensive PC foundation for performance, hardware-enhanced security, manageability and stability. With our new 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors, we’ve enhanced that solid PC foundation to help tackle not only today’s challenges, but also those of future work environments across the PC lifecycle.”



– Stephanie Hallford, Intel vice president of the Client Computing Group and general manager of Business Client Platforms

How it Enables the Modern Workforce: For more than a decade, the Intel vPro platform has empowered IT to help businesses, large and small, keep employees productive, help secure company assets and simplify fleet management. That dedication continues to expand through the latest Intel vPro® platform, powered by 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors, to deliver uncompromised productivity, hardware-based security features and a foundation for computing innovation.

Systems powered by the latest Intel vPro processors give workers the business-class performance and responsiveness they need to be productive, plus integrated Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) connectivity, which is the best Wi-Fi technology for video conferencing1; more reliable performance; and manageability technologies to address new and emerging challenges for IT and users. All of this can be delivered on a range of form factors: from sleek, powerful and modern devices based on Intel’s Project Athena innovation program to high-performing desktop designs.

“ For more than a decade, Cisco and Intel have partnered to deliver an unrivaled wireless experience, helping to elevate Wi-Fi’s business relevance and impact,” said Matt MacPherson, Wireless CTO at Cisco. “ This close partnership provides early and extensive testing that ensures, as new industry standards and innovations emerge, Cisco and Intel customers can quickly and confidently embrace the latest technology. We’re excited for customers to experience the more reliable connections, faster downloads and improved application performance of the new 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors and Cisco’s latest Wi-Fi 6 certified access points.”

Improvements in this generation include:

Up to 40% better overall application performance compared with a 3-year-old laptop 2 .

. Up to 36% better office productivity compared with a 3-year-old laptop 3 .

. Analyze and visualize data up to 44% faster compared with a 5-year-old desktop 4 .

. Nearly 3 times faster 5 Gigabit speeds and improved performance in dense environments with integrated Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) for the best Wi-Fi technology for video conferencing 1 .

Gigabit speeds and improved performance in dense environments with integrated Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) for the best Wi-Fi technology for video conferencing . Rapid responsiveness, worry-free battery life and instant resume with Project Athena-based laptops.

For Internet of Things (IoT) developers, 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors and Intel® Xeon® W-1200E series based on the Intel vPro platform provide business-class performance, remote management and more – ideal for applications in retail, banking, hospitality, education, healthcare, manufacturing and more.

About Key Features and Capabilities: Additional new 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processor developments for enhanced security, lifecycle management and operational stability include:

A More Secure Foundation:

Intel Hardware Shield provides built-in hardware-enhanced security features to help prevent cyber-attacks – now with advanced threat detection and extended below-the-OS protection features to help safeguard system memory critical resources.

Intel Trusted Supply Chain helps enable the traceability and authenticity of PC components for greater peace of mind.

Modern Lifecycle Management:

Intel® Active Management Technology and Intel® Endpoint Management Assistance can help businesses save time and money on deskside support, PC maintenance and employee downtime with remote manageability of devices, whether on-premises or in the cloud.

PCs built with the new 10th Gen Intel Core vPro mobile and desktop processors are expected to be available from PC manufacturers over the next several months.

More Context: Intel 10th Gen Core vPro Platform Product Brief | Intel 10th Gen Core vPro Processor Product Brief | Internet of Things Platform Brief | Intel Xeon W-1200 Workstation Processors Product Brief | 10th Gen Power with 10th Generation Intel Core vPro Processors (YouTube Video)

All information provided here is subject to change without notice. Contact your Intel representative to obtain the latest Intel product specifications, roadmaps, and related information.

Testing concluded May 4, 2020, and may not reflect all publicly available updates. See configuration disclosure for details. No product can be absolutely secure.

Software and workloads used in performance tests may have been optimized for performance only on Intel microprocessors.

Performance tests, such as SYSmark and MobileMark, are measured using specific computer systems, components, software, operations and functions. Any change to any of those factors may cause the results to vary. You should consult other information and performance tests to assist you in fully evaluating your contemplated purchases, including the performance of that product when combined with other products. For more complete information about performance and benchmark results, visit http://www.intel.com/benchmarks

Your costs and results may vary.

Intel technologies may require enabled hardware, software or service activation.

Intel contributes to the development of benchmarks by participating in, sponsoring, and/or contributing technical support to various benchmarking groups, including the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community administered by Principled Technologies.

Battery life may vary substantially by use, system configurations, and settings. Among other things, battery life depends on the size and age of your battery, what your power settings are, how bright your screen is, what applications you are running, and whether you are using wireless or Bluetooth functions while mobile. Battery life also depends on system design, including the memory, processor, and operating system installed on your computer, and how your use your computer (e.g., playing a game or watching a video online consumes more power than word processing). In addition, actual battery life may not match the theoretical battery life reported by a benchmark for other reasons as well. Benchmark testing is normally done on new computers with fully charged, properly conditioned batteries, yet batteries lose capacity over time and after repeated use.

1 As measured by by OTA (Over the Air) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) vs. Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) NB client Skype video conferencing test data, obtained in standard corporate IT 20 MHz and 40 MHz network deployment scenarios.

Wi-Fi networks consist of 8 NB clients with 7 clients generating 10-20 Mbps Wi-Fi traffic (using iChariot traffic simulator) while 1 client conducts a 5 min Skype video conference session with a 9th client connected via 10/100/1000 Ethernet to a local server. Skype data obtained via Skype reporting application.

8 NB Wi-Fi network client specifications: Dell XPS 13 (10th Gen), Killer AX1650, Driver 21.90.0.9; OS: Win 10 19H1 64-bit, 9th NB Callee (wired) = Dell G7 15 7588, Killer E2400, Driver: 9.0.0.42, OS: Win 10 19H1 64-bit; Enterprise APs: (AC) Wi-Fi 5: Cisco 3800, FW: 8.10.128.91; (AX) Wi-Fi 6: Cisco 9130, FW: 8.10.128.91

Wi-Fi 6 performance benefits require use of similarly configured Wi-Fi 6 networking infrastructure (routers & APs) based on the IEEE 802.11ax wireless standard specification.

Test data represents best case results through a controlled local network to show relative Wi-Fi 6 vs. Wi-Fi 5 technology differences. Actual real-world corporate results may vary and are expected to be higher due to 1) greater number of diverse clients, 2) higher network traffic levels, and 3) greater physical client distance from Skype server.

2 As measured by SYSmark 2018 Overall Score on pre-production 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-10810U vs. 8/15/19 testing of 7th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-7600U.

3 As measured by SYSmark 2018 Productivity Subtest Score on pre-production 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-10810U vs. 8/15/19 testing of 7th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-7600U.

4 As measured by MS PowerBI Workload on pre-production 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-10700 vs. 6th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-6700. This workload measures the time it takes to change the data source for a Power BI Dashboard, and update the dashboard with the new data.

5 Nearly 3X Faster: 802.11ax 2×2 160 MHz enables 2402 Mbps maximum theoretical data rates, ~3X (2.8X) faster than standard 802.11ac 2×2 80 MHz (867 Mbps) as documented in IEEE 802.11 wireless standard specifications and require the use of similarly configured 802.11ax wireless network routers. Nearly 40% higher peak data rates” Intel® Wireless-AX claims are based on the comparison (39%) of the expected maximum theoretical data rates for dual spatial stream 802.11ax 80 MHz (1201 Mbps) vs. dual spatial stream 802.11ac 80 MHz (867 Mbps) Wi-Fi solutions as documented in IEEE 802.11ax draft 2.0 spec and IEEE 802.11 wireless standard specifications, and require the use of similarly configured 802.11ax wireless network routers.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

