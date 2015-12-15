Newegg Logistics Earns a Spot on the Multichannel Merchant Top 3PL for 2021

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3pl—Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, today announced that Newegg Logistics has been named an MCM Top 3PL for 2021, joining dozens of other leading third-party logistics providers selected by Multichannel Merchant in its sixth annual directory.

“Newegg Logistics offers aspiring and established online sellers a growing portfolio of shared and dedicated fulfillment services to help them reach their customers as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible,” said Jamie Spannos, Newegg’s Global Chief Operating Officer. “It’s an honor to once again be included in Multichannel Merchant’s list of Top 3PLs, as it validates the value we bring to help our 3PL customers successfully grow their businesses.”

This unique resource from Multichannel Merchant, a searchable directory that can be sorted by various criteria, helps ecommerce and DTC companies vet qualified, experienced 3PLs.

“Ecommerce and DTC merchants need experienced, qualified 3PL partners as they handle unprecedented growth in their online business, and lack the internal resources or expertise,” said Mike O’Brien, Senior Content Manager of Multichannel Merchant. “Each company was selected based on their industry experience, services offered, performance and range of capabilities.”

The company profiles in the MCM Top 3PL directory include vital information to help merchants in their selection process, including key services, average annual client order volume, top merchandise categories handled, facility locations and more. The directory is available throughout the year.

Visit http://www.newegglogistics.com for more information about the company's full range of 3PL services.

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg Inc. is one of the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its customers a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://newegg.com.

About Multichannel Merchant

Multichannel Merchant reaches key decision makers responsible for ecommerce, management, marketing and operations at companies that sell merchandise through multiple channels — including ecommerce, mobile, social, and catalog. Multichannel Merchant delivers original research, as well as in-depth analysis of trends and best practices, news, tactical/how-to, executive summaries, technology and supplier comparisons, tip sheets and resource information to help companies sell & deliver products wherever and whenever the customer wants them – at home, work, store or other locations.

