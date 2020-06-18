Nintendo Download: Faster Than a Speeding Ninja

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:





Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Jump Rope Challenge – By grabbing a pair of Joy-Con controllers and imagining them as the handles of a jump rope, players can virtually jump rope every day. It’s all the fun of jumping, but there’s not a rope in sight! With hopping bunnies as the characters, and a streamlined menu, it’s quick and easy to learn the ropes and get started. Jump Rope Challenge is now available for free as a limited-time release until the end of September. Burnout Paradise Remastered Burnout Paradise Remastered is fully optimized for Nintendo Switch in 60 FPS, including pinch-and-pull map control for ease of navigation. It’s the ultimate driving playground to play with friends** or on-the-go. Burnout Paradise Remastered will be available on June 19. Ninjala – Take part in battle royale-style matches as up to eight players*** vie for supremacy with ninjas around the world in the Ninjala tournament*. Assume the role of a modern-day ninja and score points by defeating opponents, obtaining items and destroying drones. Use Ninja-Gum to blow bubbles that can be tossed at your foes, craft all sorts of weapons and dash across stages. Earn extra points by taking down your opponents with impressive finishing techniques known as IPPON. Dominate in competitive play or join up with friends for cooperative play and take part in four-on-four team battles. Ninjala will be available on June 24.



*Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online



**Additional accessories required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.



***Additional games and systems required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.

