Nintendo News: Embrace Nature and Art with a Free Update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A series of free updates* to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game is bringing some special seasonal events, inviting island goers to experience new faces visiting the island, blossoming flora, beautiful works of art and an expanded museum. These free updates and others later in the year will add new experiences to the game that players will be able to enjoy for a long time.





Available starting on April 23, this new update adds the following characters, features and limited-time events to the game:

Leif’s Garden Shop – Nature-loving Leif will regularly visit players’ islands to sell his flourishing assortment of foliage, including shrubs and flower seeds. These decorative items will help make any island paradise a little greener.

– Nature-loving Leif will regularly visit players’ islands to sell his flourishing assortment of foliage, including shrubs and flower seeds. These decorative items will help make any island paradise a little greener. Jolly Redd’s Treasure Trawler – After downloading the free update, Jolly Redd will occasionally show up in his boat to sell in-game art, as well as furniture with unique colors. Like in previous Animal Crossing games, players will have to figure out which art pieces are real and which are fake. After purchasing genuine art, players can donate it to the island museum to open an art gallery, which will display all types of donated pieces, from paintings to sculptures.

– After downloading the free update, Jolly Redd will occasionally show up in his boat to sell in-game art, as well as furniture with unique colors. Like in previous games, players will have to figure out which art pieces are real and which are fake. After purchasing genuine art, players can donate it to the island museum to open an art gallery, which will display all types of donated pieces, from paintings to sculptures. Nature Day (April 23-May 4) – During the Nature Day period, special Nook Miles challenges will be available that focus on nature-inspired goals, such as planting trees and watering flowers.

(April 23-May 4) – During the Nature Day period, special Nook Miles challenges will be available that focus on nature-inspired goals, such as planting trees and watering flowers. May Day Tour (May 1-7) – In the first week of May, players can use a one-time May Day Ticket at the island airport to head out on a limited-time tour to an island that looks different than the usual mystery island tours. A special visitor who looks familiar might also be there…

(May 1-7) – In the first week of May, players can use a one-time May Day Ticket at the island airport to head out on a limited-time tour to an island that looks different than the usual mystery island tours. A special visitor who looks familiar might also be there… International Museum Day (May 18-31) – To celebrate International Museum Day, players can take part in a Stamp Rally. After receiving a special stamp card, players can enjoy viewing fish, insects and fossils while collecting stamps at the various museum exhibits to earn an in-game reward.

(May 18-31) – To celebrate International Museum Day, players can take part in a Stamp Rally. After receiving a special stamp card, players can enjoy viewing fish, insects and fossils while collecting stamps at the various museum exhibits to earn an in-game reward. Wedding Season (June 1-30) – During a nuptial-themed June, players can visit Harvey’s island to meet the married couple Reese and Cyrus, as well as help arrange and take anniversary photos with them in the wedding-picture studio. Players will get wedding-themed items as a token of their gratitude.

For more information about Animal Crossing: New Horizons, visit https://www.animal-crossing.com/new-horizons/.

*Players will need to connect to the internet and download the latest update data to access certain in-game events as they become available.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

Contacts

Rich George



Golin



213-335-5554



rgeorge@golin.com

Justin Aclin



Golin



212-373-6004



jaclin@golin.com