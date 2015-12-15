Nintendo News: Nintendo Offers More Ways to Play With the Launch of a Blue Nintendo Switch Lite System

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NintendoSwitch–On May 21, a Nintendo Switch Lite system is launching with a new blue color. The blue Nintendo Switch Lite will be available for purchase at a suggested retail price of $199.99. By expanding the existing range of color options for the system, which includes coral, yellow, gray and turquoise, the blue Nintendo Switch Lite gives you more options to express your personal gaming style wherever you choose to play.





Nintendo Switch Lite is designed for handheld play, making it easy to bring the wide library of Nintendo Switch games with you and transform any of life’s moments into a grand adventure. As a dedicated handheld gaming device, Nintendo Switch Lite has integrated controls and is smaller and lighter than the Nintendo Switch. It’s compatible with all the games in the Nintendo Switch library that support handheld mode.

The upcoming humorous adventure game Miitopia also launches separately on May 21, the same day as the debut of the blue Nintendo Switch Lite. In Miitopia, you can star in a hilarious adventure alongside your family and friends. Cast anyone you choose on a comedy-filled quest to bring down the face-stealing Dark Lord.

If you’re looking for more new games to add to your library, the New Pokémon Snap game launches for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on April 30. New Pokémon Snap lets you explore unknown islands to snap in-game photos of wild Pokémon. Seek out Pokémon in their natural environments as you venture through diverse landscapes, including dense jungles and vast deserts, to uncover the mystery behind the Illumina phenomenon.

These games are just a taste of the adventures that await you on Nintendo Switch. With a new blue Nintendo Switch Lite system by your side, there’s no limit to the places your imagination can take you.

