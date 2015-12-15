Notice Regarding the Semiconductor Manufacturing Factory (Naka Factory) Fire
TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the occurrence of a fire on March 19, 2021 at 2:47 am at part of the processes in the N3 Building (300mm line) of Naka Factory (located in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture) of Renesas Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd, a wholly-owned manufacturing subsidiary of Renesas. The fire was extinguished at 8:12 am on March 19, 2021. We would like to give our sincerest apologies to neighboring residents, customers, partner companies, relevant authorities and all those involved for the trouble.
|
1.
|
|
Location of the fire
|
|
|
First floor of the N3 Building (300mm line), Naka Factory, Renesas Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
2.
|
|
Time and date of the fire and the current situation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
|
Impacts of the fire
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Renesas will continue to strive for the safety of the community and with the support of the fire department and the police as well as the relevant authorities, we will conduct a thorough investigation to the cause and work to prevent a reoccurrence.
About Renesas Electronics Corporation
Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products, Renesas provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, industrial, infrastructure, and IoT applications that help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
Contacts
Media Contacts:
Japan
Kyoko Okamoto
Renesas Electronics Corporation
+ 81-3-6773-3001
kyoko.okamoto.sx@renesas.com