NYC’s Violent Defender of Animals Takes It To The Streets

March 9, 2021 – New York, NY – SIGMA COMICS, LLC, a comic book publisher dedicated to fighting animal abuse, today announced the availability of the second issue of their flagship title, Here Comes CALICO. Issue #2 is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter for the next two weeks. Campaign backers will get early access to Issue #2, along with a multitude of exclusive perks, including signed comic books, posters, caps and shirts.

The highly controversial series, featuring CALICO, New York City’s newest anti-hero, has garnered worldwide support for its bold stance against animal abuse. Scenes in Issue #1 were so extreme that one Youtube channel went as far as calling it, “the most disturbing comic book of 2020.” The scene in question depicts the titular character, CALICO, exacting gruesome revenge on a family of exotic trophy hunters. “The reality of animal abuse is that it’s violent and graphic, yet until now it’s always been combated through protesting and rallies,” said series creator H.H. German. “The CALICO doesn’t do protests.”

The new comic book series, which received early guidance from legendary comic book artist, Klaus Jansen, has received rave reviews from comic book experts and pros alike. “It’s groundbreaking for comic books,” said industry-veteran Wild Bill of Youtube channel Comic Book Geezers. “The whole scenario is something that’s never been addressed before, that I’m aware of. I’ve never seen anything like this in comics, so I think this is pretty cool.”

Set in the rough outer boroughs of New York City, Here Comes CALICO follows Hector Gil, a former boxer from The Bronx with a huge chip on his shoulder, created by life regrets. He decides to enter a prestigious boxing tournament, and as he trains, his new Brooklyn neighbors are unaware of the double-life he leads. On choice evenings, Hector Gil becomes the CALICO, to pay unfriendly visits to people who abuse and kill animals. He is supported by a varied network of technically savvy and resourceful data professionals, all bent on making sure CALICO completes his missions without a hitch.

Pre-order Issue #2 from March 9-23 at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/sigmacomics/here-comes-calico-2-0.

Comic book fans can learn more about CALICO and Sigma Comics at https://www.sigmacomics.com.

About SIGMA COMICS

SIGMA COMICS, LLC is a comic book publisher dedicated to fighting animal abuse. The company’s goal is to reach a growing audience of readers across the globe, in order to promote animal rights advocacy and provide a powerful mechanism for animal rights charities to promote their efforts. For more information, visit https://www.sigmacomics.com.

