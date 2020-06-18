OPAQ Webinar to Share Lessons Learned and Best Practices from Zero Trust Migration Project with TTX Company

Rail Industry Leader will Discuss Enterprise Deployment of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Architecture

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITchannel—OPAQ, the SASE network company, announced today that Stephan Hundley, AVP Digital Risk, Governance and Chief Information Security Officer for TTX Company and OPAQ CTO Tom Cross will co-present an educational webinar on deploying Zero Trust security using a secure access service edge or SASE architecture. The presentation will discuss the lessons learned and best practices from the TTX enterprise migration project to a Zero Trust model using the OPAQ platform.

WHO: Tom Cross, CTO of OPAQ is a recognized expert in cyber security, cyber conflict, malware and vulnerability research. Previously, he co-founded and was CTO of Drawbridge Networks, a pioneer of network microsegmentation technology. Tom also served as Director of Security Research at Lancope and was Manager of IBM Internet Security Systems X-Force Advanced Research team. Stephan Hundley, AVP Digital Risk, Governance and Chief Information Security Officer for TTX Company is responsible for optimizing risk and resources while adding measurable and strategic value to core business processes, and contributing to the recognition of TTX as a rail industry leader. He is also currently serving as the FBI Infragard Transportation Sector Chief for the Chicago IMA. Stephan has more than 20 years of IT and Security experience in the financial services, telecommunications, and freight rail industries. WHAT: TTX Company provides freight cars and freight car management to the rail industry, and as such plays an integral role in the supply chain of virtually every industry. In this webinar Stephan and Tom will discuss how TTX partnered with OPAQ to implement zero trust security on an enterprise scale by deploying a SASE architecture that combines comprehensive WAN capabilities with network security functions including Firewall as a Service (FWaaS), Endpoint Protection as a Service (EPPaaS) and Web Application Firewall as a Service (WAFaaS). They will explain how the project enabled TTX to seamlessly transition overnight to a 100% work from home model in response to COVID-19, without any impact on operations and service delivery. The webinar will also cover how: Organizations can wean themselves off of VPNs

Improve the end user experience without sacrificing security

Build more granular security policies without overwhelming complexity

SASE provides a more flexible security architecture that improves business agility WHEN: Thursday, June 25th at 2pm ET. WHERE: Delivered to your device with confirmed registration. HOW: To register, visit https://bit.ly/3hy0Vok. To schedule a conversation with Tom Cross contact Marc Gendron at marc@mgpr.net or +1 781.237.0341.

