Phison Showcases High-Performance Storage Designs for Gaming and Content Creators

Company Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation

Unveils World’s First and Fastest USB 3.2 Native UFD Controller

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#gaming—Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX: 8299), a global leader in NAND Flash controller IC and storage solutions, will be showcasing at the Consumer Electronics Show 2021 (CES® 2021) storage solutions that are designed for high-performance computing.





As Phison celebrates its 20 year anniversary, the company continues to invest in creating solutions that meet diverse customer needs. Phison’s innovations allow access to high speed data storage for mobile, PC and console gaming, as well as for content creators looking for the extra performance edge. At CES 2021, Phison will be introducing the world’s first and fastest USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 native UFD controller for high-performance professional applications.

Phison’s advancements in the storage industry enable our customers to choose the features and requirements that fit their specific one-of-a-kind product needs, such as gaming and content creation.

“Phison celebrates over two decades of technology leadership by investing in customer solutions that are designed to help transfer, store, and access data,” said Leo Huang, senior director, product marketing, Phison Electronics. “Having started with the world’s first SOC USB flash controller 20 years ago, Phison’s product offerings have expanded to client, embedded and enterprise storage solutions.”

Phison will be showcasing its latest products for gaming and content creators, which include:

Phison PS2251-17 (U17) and PS2251-18 (U18) – The U17/U18 is the world’s fastest USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 native UFD controller. Perfect for creative or business professionals, the U17 and U18 allows users to be more productive and efficient when managing data. The U17 goes up to 1 TB in capacity that reaches up to 1000 MB/sec sequential read and 800 MB/sec write performance. The U18 goes up to 4 TB in capacity that reaches up to 1900 MB/sec sequential read and 1700 MB/sec write performance. The U18 also supports TCG Opal security for business professionals that want added peace of mind.

Phison PS5021-E21T (E21T) – A sneak peek of Phison’s upcoming next generation PCIe Gen 4 controller, the E21T, which provides up to 25 percent improvement in performance and power consumption over previous generation. The transition from 28nm to 12nm process technology for this new controller allows for a new wave of design-in opportunities and will continue to be a great solution for console, PC/laptop, and mobile gaming.

Phison PS5018-E18 (E18) – Phison’s second-generation industry-leading performance PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe SSD is its flagship gaming controller. The E18 is the only solution on the market to-date to break the 7GB/s barrier for both sequential read and write with superior power efficiency.

Phison BGA SSD-E13T (E13T) – Phison’s E13T BGA SSD brings NVMe level performance to a small 11.5mm x 13mm form factor for the first time, making it the perfect solution for today’s mobile devices. Phison delivers the lowest 1W of active power to market for efficient mobile gaming so devices stay cool throughout the gaming experience.P

For more information about Phison’s gaming and content creator solutions, visit the website: http://www.phison.com/gaming and https://www.phison.com/en /u17-u18

