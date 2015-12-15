PNI Sensor’s New TargetPoint Tilt-Compensated Compass Module (TCM) Provides Accurate Heading in any Environment

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PNI Sensor, the world’s foremost expert in precision location, motion tracking, and fusion of sensor systems into real-world applications, today announced availability of the new TargetPoint TCM™ gyro-stabilized digital magnetic compass. TargetPoint TCM incorporates PNI’s high sensitivity Magneto-Inductive sensors with the latest high stability 3-axis MEMS accelerometer and 3-axis MEMS gyroscopes providing accurate orientation while in dynamic motion and in magnetically challenging environments. TargetPoint TCM excels in conditions that cause errors in traditional digital magnetic compasses.

TargetPoint TCM uses advanced magnetic distortion compensation and calibration scoring algorithms to counter the effects of hard and soft iron interference, providing highly accurate heading information in almost any environment and orientation.

TargetPoint TCM features and benefits include:

Patented magnetic anomaly rejection algorithms eliminate errors due to magnetic distortion, even in magnetically harsh environments

Gyro-stabilized compass for dynamic accuracy of sub-0.5 degrees of heading accuracy

Multiple calibration methods, including 12-point hard- and soft-iron calibration methods, are available to ensure ease of calibration for all applications

ITAR-free

“For military rangefinder and targeting systems developers who need accurate orientation in demanding conditions, TargetPoint TCM is a ruggedized digital magnetic compass built to handle weapons shock,” said Robin Stoecker, vice president of sales and marketing at PNI Sensor. “It’s an ideal choice for targeting applications that require reliability, consistency and accuracy.”

Pricing and Availability

For product specifications, download the TargetPoint TCM product sheet. For pricing and availability, please contact PNI Sales or your regional PNI representative.

About PNI Sensor

With over 30 years of experience, PNI is the world’s foremost expert in precision location, motion tracking, and fusion of sensor systems into real-world applications. PNI’s sensors and algorithms serve as the cornerstone of successful IoT projects and other mission-critical applications where pinpoint location, accuracy, and low power consumption are essential. Building on decades of patented sensor and algorithm development, PNI offers the industry’s highest-performance geomagnetic sensor in its class, location and motion coprocessors, high-performance modules, sensor fusion algorithms, and complete sensor systems. To learn more, please visit www.pnicorp.com.

