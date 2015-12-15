Posiflex Announces Android 10 Google Mobile Services Certification for Kiosk Platforms

Enables Enterprise MDM Platforms to Leverage Android OS and GMS Features including Google Play Store Applications

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Posiflex Technology, Inc., a world leader in the design and manufacture of retail POS, kiosk, computing, and self-service transaction peripherals, is proud to announce a new Android 10 GMS certification, applicable to the kiosk portfolio of both Posiflex and KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK).





Posiflex CEO Owen Chen notes, “This new Android 10 GMS certification milestone is quite significant. By offering GMS Certified kiosks, it allows Google Play and other GMS applications to be installed on our Android platforms. It streamlines onboarding onto Google’s proven and secure network, while unlocking kiosk access to the full suite of applications in the Google Play Store.”

Further, as mobile devices become increasingly pervasive in delivering retail and hospitality services, corporate Mobile Device Management (MDM) platforms rely on Android or iOS compatibility to optimize efficiencies within an edge device management ecosystem. Not a problem when considering mobile devices and tablets, but robust kiosk solutions require greater durability and significantly more ability to house transaction peripherals than are provided on commercial Android tablet devices. The Android 10 GMS certified kiosk platforms are equipped with ample computing and enough USB ports to power a kiosk platform with multiple integrated transaction peripherals.

KIOSK President Kim Kenney adds, “We have seen an increased demand among major retailers and hospitality clients for Android GMS capability to access Google Play Services to register and manage their kiosk fleet within their existing infrastructure. Through the certification efforts of the Posiflex R&D Team, both KIOSK and Posiflex can now provide best-in-class self-service features that can be consistently managed through existing Android OS networks. Without question, this provides niche competitive advantage and enables us to uniquely meet important new market requirements.”

About Posiflex Group, Inc.

Posiflex has designed and manufactured world-class POS solutions for more than 30 years. Since 2016, the company has acquired KIOSK and Portwell, further expanding into self-service and embedded PC offerings. The global Posiflex Group is in place to provide world-class B2B Serviced IoT solutions. For more information: www.posiflex.com

About KIOSK Information Systems

KIOSK provides self-service automation solutions to increase operational and cost efficiencies, while enhancing the customer experience. With over 27 years of experience and >250,000+ kiosks deployed, the company is a trusted digital transformation partner for Top 100 Retailers and Fortune 500 clients. KIOSK delivers proven expertise in design engineering and manufacturing, application development, integration, and comprehensive support services. An innovative portfolio of self-service solutions paired with managed services and IoT capabilities ensure a seamless user experience. Learn more at kiosk.com, 800.509.5471.

