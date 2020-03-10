Procurant Partners with Yellofin for Casino Food Safety Solution

Casino industry services broker to represent Procurant SureCheck technology for food safety compliance and task management.

LOS GATOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#casino–Procurant, a Silicon Valley technology company transforming the global food supply chain, today announced a partnership with Yellofin, a sales operations company that specializes in the hospitality, casino and resort vertical. The partnership adds a new sales channel for Procurant’s suite of technology that helps casinos and foodservice organizations bring greater control, automation and regulatory compliance to their food safety programs.

“Casinos are some of Procurant’s best customers, and this partnership with Yellofin helps us build upon that experience to bring state-of-the-art mobile food safety and task management technology to this fast-growing industry,” said Dave Hood, Vice President of Business Development, Procurant.

The Procurant SureCheck solution provides casinos with mobile checklists, documented procedures and food safety program support to ensure operations are effective and in compliance with regulatory requirements. The solution includes:

Mobile device-enabled checklists for recurring tasks and measurements;

Durable temperature-sensing probes and IoT devices;

Cloud-based storage of all observations, activities and audit commentary;

Corrective action alerts for issues requiring immediate attention;

Photo or video capture with notes;

Complete reporting and analytics.

“Food waste is a growing issue in the casino resort industry and Procurant is a clear solution to minimize this waste by optimizing on-site food storage. Their solution replaces antiquated, time consuming and error-prone processes with easy-to-use technology. Yellofin is proud to partner with Procurant to bring this important technology to casino resorts that care about food safety, the safety of their guests and food waste,” said Paul Benevich, Director of Sales, Yellofin.

Under terms of the partnership, Yellofin will serve as a sales agent for Procurant SureCheck, a mobile food safety and task management technology solution. Interested organizations can contact Yellofin directly and arrange a demonstration by visiting www.yellofin.com or emailing info@yellofin.com.

About Yellofin

Yellofin introduces products and services to the North American hospitality, casino and resort marketplace. Yellofin works with companies to assist with their sales strategy, processes and structure, and to act as sales agents to gain market penetration. www.yellofin.com

About Procurant

Procurant is transforming the global food supply chain with technology to reduce waste, increase visibility, improve food safety and digitize business from production to consumption. The company was founded by industry veterans with decades of experience delivering solutions to growers, shippers, distributors, retailers and foodservice operators. Procurant is backed by GLP Properties (glprop.com) with US$66 billion of assets under management in real estate and private equity funds around the world. www.procurant.com

