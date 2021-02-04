Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Keyboard Unlocks Full Versatility With a New Dimension of Input

The Huntsman V2 Analog keyboard stars Razer’s new cutting-edge Analog Optical Switches with the ability to fully adjust and set dual-step actuations for the finest degree of gaming control.

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#analog–Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers (Hong Kong Stock Code: 1337), today announced the new Razer Huntsman V2 Analog – a feature-packed keyboard equipped with Analog Optical Switches, Razer’s cutting-edge switch innovation. With the introduction of analog input, true full-range directional motion is finally available on PC gaming without a controller. Gamers can now also unlock a whole new dimension of gaming with the ability to fully adjust and program each keystroke down to the millimeter.





Introducing Razer Analog Optical Switches

The Razer Analog Optical Switch is not only a ground-breaking evolution in keyboard switch technology, but also the key to unlocking an unparalleled gaming experience. The unique innovation combines three components: analog input, adjustable actuation, and dual-step actuation.

Analog Input: The analog input emulates an analog joystick input for smoother, more nuanced control and maneuverability. This finesse removes the limitations of an 8-way WASD movement and allows for a true 360-degree of motion that benefits games optimized for controller support like third-person games, multi-platform shooters, racing games, as well as vehicle simulators.

Adjustable Actuation: Players can also custom tune and adjust each key's actuation point to suit any playstyle; ranging from a quick actuation of 1.5mm for fast-paced gaming to a full 3.6mm actuation for deep and deliberate keystrokes.

Dual-step Actuation: With dual-step actuation, one keystroke can activate two programmed functions set at two different actuation points. It essentially offers twice as much functionality per keystroke and is suitable for activating advanced combos in games – such as taking out a grenade and throwing it in the same keystroke.

“We are constantly innovating at the forefront of gaming keyboard switch technology. Through iterations of testing and research with our community, we have designed a completely new switch that opens the door to a whole new gaming experience,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s peripherals business unit. “With the new Razer Analog Optical Switch technology, gamers can now reap the benefits and unlock the full potential of PC gaming to experience absolute control.”

Born from the acclaimed Razer Optical Switches, these Analog Optical Switches also harness the speed of light to actuate each key. Razer Analog Optical Switches track how much light goes through the switch and allows the keyboard to measure how far down each key is pressed. And unlike traditional mechanical switches, it requires fewer moving parts and no metallic contacts – only pure light. With no physical contacts to degrade, these switches can easily last up to 100 million keystrokes.

Community Driven Upgrades

As the latest addition to the Huntsman family, the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog includes new upgrades driven by community feedback from the Huntsman Elite while also retaining its fan-favorite form factor and media keys with a digital dial.

Due to popular demand, doubleshot PBT keycaps have been added for a sturdy, textured finish, as well as a standard bottom row that allows for further customization. Razer utilizes a doubleshot plastic molding process to create a more durable keycap as compared to traditional ABS plastic found on most other keyboards. These doubleshot PBT keycaps will also be available in various regional layouts, including UK, German, French, Nordic, Russian, Spanish, and Japanese. Razer also offers additional personalization with the PBT Keycap Upgrade Sets sold separately in Classic Black, Quartz Pink, Mercury White, or Razer Green.

The new Huntsman V2 Analog keyboard also features improved connectivity. For extra versatility and convenience, the keyboard is now powered by a single braided cable, with a second cable allowing for optional USB 3.0 passthrough. Users also have the option to choose between USB Type-C or USB 3.0 Type-A via an included adapter.

Game with Chroma Integration

The Huntsman V2 Analog is fit for the ultimate RGB Chroma battlestation. Following in its predecessor’s footsteps, the keyboard shines brilliantly with underglow lighting from every side – including around its now bezel-less plush magnetic leatherette wrist rest.

Gamers can personalize a variety of lighting effects with a selection of up to 16.8 million colors within the Razer Synapse 3 software. In-game Razer Chroma lighting effects are also integrated into popular game titles and can display tutorials, dynamic effects that react to gameplay and more.

The Razer Chroma experience can extend to other devices for even more immersive visual feedback. Razer Huntsman V2 Analog owners may pair it with other Razer Chroma-enabled products and synchronize with smart lighting in the home via Philips Hue® integration with Razer Chroma.

New Analog Optical Switches, a broad range of improvements from doubleshot PBT keycaps to streamlined connectivity options, and full Razer Chroma integration make the new Razer Huntsman Analog the most advanced, most versatile and most customizable Razer keyboard ever.

ABOUT THE HUNTSMAN V2 ANALOG

Razer™ Analog Optical Switches

100 million keystroke lifespan

Razer Chroma™ RGB customizable backlighting with 16.8 million color options

Razer Doubleshot PBT Keycaps

USB Type-C to USB Type-A Adapter

USB 3.0 Passthrough

Underglow lighting

Magnetic plush leatherette wrist rest

Multi-functional digital dial with 4 media keys

Fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording

Hybrid onboard storage – up to 5 keybinding profiles

N-key roll-over with anti-ghosting

Gaming mode option

Braided Fiber Cable

1000 Hz Ultrapolling

Aluminum matte top plate

For more information, please see here.

PRICE & AVAILABILITY

$249.99 USD / €269,99 MSRP



Razer.com: February 4, 2021



Amazon, Best Buy: February 9, 2021

LAYOUT AVAILABILITY

US

UK

German

French

Nordic

Spanish

Russian

Japanese

