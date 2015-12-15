Samsung First Company in Nine Years to Receive ENERGY STAR’s Corporate Commitment Award for Climate Efforts from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

ENERGY STAR’s Highest Honor and a Rare Recognition for Company’s Commitment to Leadership, Partnership and Mitigating Climate Change

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) presented Samsung with the rare ENERGY STAR Corporate Commitment Award for the company’s longstanding and multifaceted commitment to demonstrating leadership and partnership with ENERGY STAR and mitigating climate change. Addressing the climate crisis requires organizations to take holistic approaches, and this rare and prestigious award was created to recognize the few companies whose cumulative and superior achievements in energy efficiency span the breadth of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR program. In 2021, Samsung is the only company to win the distinction, which was last granted nine years ago.

The Corporate Commitment Award builds on a strong and mutually beneficial relationship between Samsung and the EPA ENERGY STAR program – a relationship that has led Samsung to receive eight Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence awards since 2013. “Samsung is committed to helping mitigate climate change through our products, practices, and operations, especially in the area of energy efficiency,” said KS Choi, President and CEO, Samsung Electronics North America. “We are extremely honored to receive this rare and prestigious award and commit to continuing to raise the bar on energy efficiency as an important part of tackling climate change.”

Through continuous efficiency improvements and changes in distribution, manufacturing, repair and recycling, Samsung is reducing the impact of the devices that customers love and demand. Since 2009, Samsung product efficiency improvements have enabled customers avoid an estimated 270 million metric tons of CO2 emissions through the use of Samsung products. Those reductions are more than double the amount of GHG emissions that were required to manufacture those products over the same time period. In 2020, Samsung had 303 ENERGY STAR base models, including 100% of tablets, front-load washers and dishwashers, 86% of refrigerators, 78% of top-load washers and 54% of dryers that are ENERGY STAR certified*. Moreover, Samsung advances energy efficiency through innovative cutting-edge products such as our next-generation refrigeration products, which earned the Emerging Technology Award for Advanced Adaptive Compressors in 2020.

Samsung is also committed to reducing the climate impact of its operations and supply chain. Following through on a commitment made in 2018, Samsung uses 100% renewable energy to power its worksites in the US, China and Europe. As a result, Samsung ranks among the top in EPA’s Green Power Partnership program. Furthermore, Samsung partnered with EPA in contributing to the development of the innovative new ENERGY STAR Tenant Space program for energy management improvements by tenants in leased building space, driving the industry forward on efficiency. Samsung 837, the Global Marketing Center for Excellence in New York City, the Samsung Solutions Center in Washington DC, the customer contact center in Simpsonville, SC and Samsung locations in Plano, TX are all ENERGY STAR or Tenant Space recognized. This partnership demonstrates that we are committed to reducing the environmental footprint of our office spaces in addition to our products.

“We are beyond thrilled to receive this tremendous honor from the EPA,” said Mark Newton, Head of Corporate Sustainability for Samsung Electronics America. “We will continue to advance our sustainability efforts across the country as it is more important than ever to support initiatives that mitigate climate change and commit to business practices that will ensure a healthy future for all to enjoy.”

“ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy.”

While the ENERGY STAR Corporate Commitment award is a cumulative recognition of a company’s accomplishments, it is also a call to action – driving the awardee to keep pushing forward and setting a benchmark for other industry players to meet. Samsung is committed to continuing its impactful partnership with the EPA and ENERGY STAR in the years to come and looks forward to collaborating with industry peers and competitors to effect change through energy efficiency and mitigate the threat of climate change.

*applies to current Samsung devices sold in the U.S.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a leader in mobile technologies, consumer electronics, home appliances and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today’s technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products and services across mobile devices, connected appliances, home entertainment, 5G networks and digital solutions. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Corporate Communications



corp.comm@sea.samsung.com