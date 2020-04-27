SecurityTrax Unveils Customizable CRM Platform

Major Platform Upgrade Includes All-New User Experience, Data Resources, and Powerful Integrations and Customizations

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SecurityTrax, an Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) company, has launched an all-new, customizable cloud-based platform that unites the business operations of security and automation providers, including customer relationship management (CRM) and more. The completely redesigned interface streamlines workflows and provides a single, intuitive and user-friendly experience on any device or web browser. Enhanced APIs let businesses customize the platform to fit their specific operational needs and processes. New tech tools, workflows, and dashboards give users access to business performance data that drives informed decisions and increases operational efficiencies to deliver enhanced customer experiences. SecurityTrax has simplified pricing to make the new release cost effective for service providers of any size.

SecurityTrax offers unique bi-directional integrations with the Alarm.com platform. Customers can import and manage their Alarm.com accounts directly from within SecurityTrax, as well as access valuable partner tools including the Alarm.com Partner Portal, MobileTech and Remote Toolkit. In addition, advanced Alarm.com business intelligence capabilities, including Technician Reporting and Customer Risk Dashboards, automatically populate into Alarm.com from the SecurityTrax platform.

“ SecurityTrax is an excellent tool for us and has become a command center for managing our company,” said Melanie Stewart Henson, COO of Stewart Electronics, Inc. in Lyman, S.C. “ From management to technicians in the field, every component of our business was thought of and implemented in this software.”

Integrations with key business platforms make it possible for SecurityTrax customers to run their entire business operations from a single application using one set of access credentials. Custom templates and workflows built into SecurityTrax helps keep processes consistent while minimizing time spent creating new accounts and avoiding data errors. The cloud-based platform operates within Alarm.com’s highly-compliant data centers.

“ Our customers spoke loud and clear about how they expect SecurityTrax to perform for their business,” said Jeff Hansen, president of SecurityTrax. “ The new SecurityTrax is entirely rebuilt from the ground up with their needs in mind and to drive efficiency across all departments. We have combined new tools and a totally modernized interface with the most robust framework in the industry that users now can build upon for the first time. Newly published APIs not only make it easy for our customers to build their own custom tools and reports, but for us to continually enhance the platform so it exceeds our customers’ expectations.”

“ The new SecurityTrax platform is truly impressive,” said Chris Beverly, director of affiliate relations at Safe Haven Security in North Kansas City, Mo. “ The new look and feel makes it easy to navigate, keeps our processes streamlined and, with the new workflows and customizations, all our departments are more efficient.”

SecurityTrax provides unmatched client support as part of its CRM and more solution. Customers have access to a team of dedicated account managers, thorough online user guides and documentation, and live chat support.

