Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls Offers Protection for High Value Displayed Products Through Partnership with MTI

MTI partnership complements Sensormatic Solutions loss prevention and liability portfolio of in-store merchandise protection solutions

MTI’s unique category of protection facilitates interactive customer experiences for mobile devices, tablets, smartphones, and other electronics

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland & HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced that Sensormatic Solutions, its leading global retail solutions portfolio, is extending its partnership with MTI (Mobile Technologies, Inc.), a global leader in smart retail security, tablet mobility, and global services.

The partnership adds to Sensormatic Solutions loss prevention and liability offerings for high-value electronics, helping retailers protect displayed electronics, including smartphones, tablets, and cameras, broadening its total categories of protection. Now more than ever, retailers need technology in place to safeguard their most valuable merchandise as retail shrink is on the rise.

“ Retailers need technology in place that not only allows them to safeguard their most valuable merchandise, but also provides the end user with the experience they need to make purchase decisions,” said Craig Szklany, Vice President, Global Solutions Management, Sensormatic Solutions. “ By partnering with MTI, we are able to broaden our offerings and provide a unique portfolio of retail security solutions for high-value electronics that complements Sensormatic Solutions industry-leading portfolio of loss prevention and liability offerings. MTI’s technology makes it easy for customers to engage with the product and streamlines many operational challenges from key card management, retrofitting displays, and adjusting planograms.”

With more than 40 years of retail merchandising experience, MTI offers a full suite of modern solutions that help protect displayed products such as mobile devices, smartphones, electronics, and cameras while allowing customers to interact freely with the devices. MTI’s products are simple to install and use out-of-the-box, and its modular designs reduce repair and maintenance.

Key solutions from MTI’s security catalog, now available to Sensormatic Solutions global customers, include:

Versa Key™: The most cost-effective RFID smart key solution on the market that never needs charging, and delivers employee accountability associated with access to secure products and allows for easy adjustment to planograms.

Freedom Micro® II HS: This brand-elevating, modular display offers armored security and dynamic IoT connectivity readiness that is thoroughly tested to stand up to the most aggressive theft attempts seen with today’s high-value smartphones.

XD Guardian Universal®: A high security, all-mechanical display delivers more than 1,000 pounds of pull strength, defending the most valuable smartphones and tablets. It is designed to stand up to violent theft attempts, such as kicking and hammering.

CX Flex™: This offers low-cost, universal security for up to four products at a time.These reusable cable sensors do not require adhesive and make remerchandising quick and easy.

Freedom Focus™: It is the only system that allows retailers to quickly merchandise all camera styles, sizes, and form factors, even when the tripod mount is off-center. Its design reduces costs, and improves presentation, safety, and ease of use.

MTI Locks™: The innovative RFID locks for drawers and doors are IoT-enabled to simplify store operations while stopping theft. They offer long life and easy battery replacement with more than one year of operation per battery with 30,000+ cycles. MTI Locks™ can also be retrofitted for cabinets, drawers, and cases, which is useful as retailers fulfill more orders through buy online, pickup in-store (BOPIS).

“ We’ve found that as smartphone prices rise, thieves become bolder, making loss prevention a greater challenge for many retailers that sell electronics,” said Mary Jesse, Chief Executive Officer, MTI. “ We’re excited to partner with Sensormatic Solutions to offer retailers a full suite of hardware, software and professional services that not only prevent theft and ORC, but also provide clients a consistent brand experience anywhere in the world. Together we will hold the line against retail theft to increase our customer’s profitably.”

Sensormatic Solutions is a vital component of Johnson Controls’ OpenBlue technologies and innovations which promotes healthy people, healthy places and a healthy planet. Collaborating with technology partners, like MTI, and focusing on innovation helps optimize the performance of retailers’ building and its assets, paving the way for the future.

To learn more, please view Sensormatic Solutions loss prevention and liability offerings on Sensormatic.com.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world’s largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls powering operational excellence at scale and enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform – Sensormatic IQ ‒ combines the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, including unmatched insights into retail inventory, shopper behavior, and loss prevention and liability, and Retailer and third-party solutions with advanced technologies, like AI and Machine Learning. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive, data-driven outcomes and confidently move into the future. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE brands. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

About MTI

MTI is a global solutions innovator in retail security and smart retail, serving the largest and most highly regarded global brands. Our smart IoT platform drives superior operational efficiency, employee satisfaction and customer experiences. MTI’s innovative design and production capabilities, along with our unmatched field technical services, ensure success for our customers in retail, healthcare, and hospitality. Our global services organization offers 24/7/365 field support in over 90 countries and resolves 98% of problems on the first visit.

Headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon with offices in Hong Kong, Ireland and London, MTI brings over 40 years of experience helping our customers meet their complex business needs.

