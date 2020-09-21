SentinelOne Appoints David Bernhardt as Chief Financial Officer

Private Hyper-Growth Cybersecurity Company Adds Public Market Financial Leadership

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced the appointment of David Bernhardt as CFO. Drawing upon more than 20 years of SaaS experience in financial operations management of pre- and post-IPO companies, Mr. Bernhardt will support SentinelOne’s rapid growth in the endpoint, cloud, and IoT security markets as it enters the next phase of its development.

Mr. Bernhardt has a proven track record in driving SaaS financial growth and positioning hyper-growth start-ups for successful public market exits. Most recently, Mr. Bernhardt served as Vice President of Finance for publicly traded SaaS-based education platform company Chegg, where he defined and executed the financial strategy for the company’s IPO in 2013 and growth thereafter, helping raise over $2 billion in subsequent offerings. Prior to Chegg, Mr. Bernhardt served as Vice President, Finance and Corporate Controller for Palantir Technologies, which recently filed for IPO, and was responsible for scaling financial operations.

“Our ability to consistently innovate and execute on both technology and go-to-market has attracted more than 4,000 customers to choose SentinelOne in record time,” said Tomer Weingarten, Co-founder and CEO, SentinelOne. “We are on the brink of becoming the leader in AI-powered cybersecurity for global enterprises and have the foundation to be the most successful cloud cybersecurity platform yet. It’s vital that as we approach this opportunity, we bolster our leadership team with proven experience in leading SaaS hyper-growth financials for both private scale-up companies and publicly traded success stories. Dave provides us exactly that, and we’re excited to welcome him to the team.”

Coming off $200 million in Series E funding at a valuation of $1.1 billion, SentinelOne has emerged as one of cybersecurity’s most promising privately held companies with an XDR platform that continuously evolves to secure against advanced threats and meet tomorrow’s enterprise security needs. With 120% YoY revenue growth in Fortune 500 accounts and 4 of the Fortune 10 as customers, SentinelOne has delivered unrivaled product innovation through a sustainable growth model – positioning the company to deliver continued growth and financial success. At SentinelOne, Mr. Bernhardt will be responsible for leading the company’s global financial operations.

“Having been at a variety of high-growth SaaS companies and taking them to the next level, I recognize SentinelOne’s incredible trajectory. This trajectory is powered by SentinelOne’s unrivaled product efficacy and multi-tiered go-to-market strategy across large enterprise, strategic partners, MSSPs, and OEMs,” said Mr. Bernhardt. “Endpoint, cloud, and IoT security have proven to be highly attractive investment sectors, and I am excited to help SentinelOne create shareholder value as the leading cybersecurity SaaS platform of the future.”

