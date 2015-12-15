SentinelOne Appoints Ric Smith as Chief Technology Officer

Appointment Comes on the Heels of Global Demand for the Autonomous Cybersecurity Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced the appointment of Ric Smith as Chief Technology Officer. With over 15 years of experience driving product development in pre- and post-IPO companies, Mr. Smith will accelerate global R&D efforts and support the rapid growth of SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform across the endpoint, cloud, and IoT security markets.

Mr. Smith is a seasoned leader with a proven track record supporting product innovation during periods of rapid growth. Joining SentinelOne from Medallia, the market-leading Customer Experience (CX) platform, Mr. Smith oversaw engineering prior to and following the company’s IPO. Ric held multiple engineering leadership roles at Oracle prior to Medallia.

“The demand for AI-powered technology will only continue to increase as the threat landscape evolves,” said Tomer Weingarten, Co-Founder and CEO, SentinelOne. “We’re on a mission to become the next great cybersecurity company, protecting the data of the world’s leading and largest enterprises with an AI-powered approach. Ric’s expertise driving high functioning engineering teams will be a critical asset on our growth journey.”

Coming off the heels of a Series F valuing the company at more than $3 billion and the acquisition of Scalyr to revolutionize XDR and security analytics, SentinelOne continues to be one of cybersecurity’s most promising privately held companies. With 120% YoY revenue growth in Fortune 500 accounts and 4 of the Fortune 10 as customers, SentinelOne has simultaneously delivered unrivaled product innovation as well as hypergrowth business results – positioning the company to deliver continued growth and financial success into the future.

“SentinelOne is at an exciting point in its journey to becoming the market leader in AI-powered cybersecurity,” said Mr. Smith. “The Singularity XDR platform delivers unrivaled product efficacy with proactive operational insights from a security-first perspective, and I’m excited to help elevate the company’s research and development efforts to establish the cybersecurity SaaS platform of the future.”

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is the only cybersecurity solution encompassing AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. With SentinelOne, organizations gain full transparency into everything happening across the network at machine speed – to defeat every attack, at every stage of the threat lifecycle. To learn more visit www.sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelOne, on LinkedIn or Facebook.

Contacts

Maryellen Sartori



fama PR for SentinelOne



E: S1@famapr.com