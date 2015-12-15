Sharp NEC Display Solutions Announces First European Partner to One Global Partner Program

Provides international support and services to integrator partners throughout the world under the Sharp/NEC One Initiative

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#avtweeps—Sharp NEC Display Solutions, a global leader in the projector and display market, has announced the first European partner to join the Sharp/NEC Global Partner Program. Designed for global enterprises, the One Global Partner Program adopts global performance standards and environmental sustainability to ensure a consistent experience across international locations via a single source, striving to make international enterprises more productive and efficient.

The new partnership between Sharp/NEC and Kinly, a leading global specialist in video collaboration services, it will focus on joint areas of expertise between the two international partners, including audiovisual solutions, collaboration solutions for the workplace, and communication solutions for modern buildings. As a Global Partner, Kinly will receive dedicated resources, including sales support from the Sharp/NEC Global Team, as well as access to its global technology portfolio and much more.

“The One Global Partner Program underscores Sharp/NEC’s global service and support in the AV industry,” said Betsy Larson, Senior Vice President of Sales at Sharp NEC Display Solutions. “We are thrilled to welcome Kinly as a partner in this program internationally and look forward to further developing a strong ecosystem of Sharp/NEC One partners around the globe.”

The One Global Channel Program delivers pre-sales and post-sales support to global AV resellers to protect investments by ensuring consistency and reduced costs and downtime. Sharp NEC Display Solutions provides technology for collaboration and meeting rooms, command and control, workspaces, and digital signage for a wide range of verticals including enterprise, corporate, education, retail, transportation, healthcare, and regional and federal government.

For more information on Sharp NEC Display Solutions, visit https://www.sharpnecdisplays.us.

About Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. is the leading global provider of professional and commercial visual technology and digital signage solutions, wholly owned by Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. Sharp NEC Display offers one of the broadest visual solutions portfolios in the industry, innovating in LCD displays, lamp and laser projectors, dvLED, 8K and 5G technology, collaboration solutions, calibration tools, IoT and AI driven analytics. Sharp NEC Display is a trusted name and a total solutions provider with strong ties to industry partners, and has a reputation for quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support with a range of professional service offerings. Serving a wide variety of markets, the organization’s expertise spans retail, enterprise, education, entertainment, transportation, energy and utility, and more. For more information, please visit www.sharpnecdisplays.us. Follow us on our social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Kinly

At Kinly we believe working together is the most exciting thing in the world.

In the modern workplace, we enable people to share, discuss, and truly work together with video conferencing, AV- and Smart technologies. For us, it doesn’t stop with technology, we will be there, every step of the way to help People work smarter, in different places and spaces.

Our ambition is to be the Thought Leader and Market Leader in our targeted verticals and markets. We are already No. 1 in our European, UK, Dutch, and Norwegian regions, and now a Global Top 3 company in our industry. From 20 offices around the world our 1,200 employees serve more than 2500 Clients ranging from innovative startups to Fortune 500 companies and Governments, in over 125 countries.

Kinly believes the key to success lies in the skill and passion of our people; Our values, being Passionate Innovators, Reliable Professionals and “In it Together” are all about how we build a culture to make our Brand Promise come true:

Working together.



Everywhere

For more information, please visit: www.kinly.com

Contacts

Tory Patrick



Tech Image for Sharp NEC Display Solutions



312-533-9823



tory.patrick@techimage.com