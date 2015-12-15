Smith Micro Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

6 hours ago

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) (“Smith Micro” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

I’m incredibly proud of what we accomplished during the first quarter,” said William W. Smith, Jr., President and CEO of Smith Micro Software. “We announced the largest acquisition in Company history and also raised additional capital in a successful follow-on public offering. Bolstered by our strengthened employee base and diversified customer portfolio, we believe we are well positioned to maximize revenues throughout the rest of the year and beyond.”

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Smith Micro reported revenue of $11.4 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $13.3 million reported in the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First quarter 2021 gross profit was $9.8 million compared to $12.1 million reported in the first quarter of 2020.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 86 percent for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 91 percent for the first quarter of 2020.

Generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $3.2 million, or $0.07 diluted loss per share, compared to GAAP net income of $2.0 million, or $0.05 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income (which excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, and acquisitions costs) for the first quarter of 2021 was $700 thousand, or $0.02 diluted earnings per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.1 million, or $0.10 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020.

Total cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2021 were $89.2 million.

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company considers, and has included in this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including a non-GAAP reconciliation of gross profit, income (loss) before taxes, net income (loss), and earnings (loss) per share in the presentation of financial results in this press release. Management believes this non-GAAP presentation may be more meaningful in analyzing our income generation and has therefore excluded the following items from GAAP earnings calculations: stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, and acquisition costs. Additionally, since the Company currently has federal and state net operating loss carryforwards that can be utilized to reduce future cash payments for income taxes, these non-GAAP adjustments have not been tax effected and the resulting income tax expense reflects actual taxes paid or accrued during each period. This presentation may be considered more indicative of our ongoing operational performance. The table below presents the differences between non-GAAP net income (loss) and net income (loss) on an absolute and per-share basis. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and the non-financial measures as reported by Smith Micro may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Investor Conference Call

Smith Micro will hold an investor conference call today, May 5, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET, to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2021 financial results. To access the call, dial 1-844-701-1164; international participants can call 1-412-317-5492. A passcode is not required to join the call; ask the operator to be placed into the Smith Micro conference. Participants are asked to call the assigned number approximately 10 minutes before the conference call begins. In addition, the conference call will be available on the Smith Micro website in the Investor Relations section.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display and performing analytics on any product set. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com.

Smith Micro and the Smith Micro logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Smith Micro Software, Inc. All other trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are, and certain statements on the related conference call may be, forward-looking statements regarding future events or results, including statements related to our financial prospects and other projections of our outlook or performance and our future business plans, and statements using such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “intend,” “could,” “will” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are customer concentration, given that the majority of our sales depend on a few large customer relationships, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results, changes in demand for our products from our customers and their end-users, changes in requirements for our products imposed by our customers or by the third party providers of software and/or platforms that we use, our ability to effectively integrate, market and sell acquired product lines, new and changing technologies, customer acceptance and timing of deployment of those technologies, and our ability to compete effectively with other software and technology companies. These and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

Smith Micro Software, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

unaudited

 

 

audited

 

 

March 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash & cash equivalents

$

89,247

 

 

$

25,754

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

8,333

 

 

 

12,347

 

Prepaid and other assets

 

908

 

 

 

1,189

 

Total current assets

 

98,488

 

 

 

39,290

 

Equipment & improvements, net

 

2,161

 

 

 

2,170

 

Right-of-use assets

 

5,690

 

 

 

5,785

 

Other assets

 

679

 

 

 

694

 

Intangible assets, net

 

10,400

 

 

 

12,698

 

Goodwill

 

12,266

 

 

 

12,266

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

129,684

 

 

$

72,903

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

2,640

 

 

$

2,282

 

Accrued payroll and benefits

 

3,150

 

 

 

2,867

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

1,427

 

 

 

1,433

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

188

 

 

 

216

 

Deferred revenue

 

1,027

 

 

 

1,572

 

Total current liabilities

 

8,432

 

 

 

8,370

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

4,627

 

 

 

4,805

 

Deferred rent

 

845

 

 

 

887

 

Deferred tax liability, net

 

59

 

 

 

59

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

66

 

 

 

66

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

5,597

 

 

 

5,817

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

52

 

 

 

41

 

Additional paid in capital

 

340,058

 

 

 

279,905

 

Accumulated comprehensive deficit

 

(224,455

)

 

 

(221,230

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

115,655

 

 

 

58,716

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

129,684

 

 

$

72,903

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Smith Micro Software, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

unaudited

 

 

For the Three Months

 

 

Ended March 31,

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Revenues

$

11,381

 

 

$

13,322

 

Cost of revenues

 

1,545

 

 

 

1,173

 

Gross profit

 

9,836

 

 

 

12,149

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling and marketing

 

4,232

 

 

 

2,787

 

Research and development

 

5,183

 

 

 

3,729

 

General and administrative

 

3,658

 

 

 

3,668

 

Restructuring expense

 

 

 

 

6

 

Total operating expenses

 

13,073

 

 

 

10,190

 

Operating income (loss)

 

(3,237

)

 

 

1,959

 

Non-operating income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income, net

 

8

 

 

 

86

 

Other expense, net

 

4

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

 

(3,225

)

 

 

2,045

 

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(3,225

)

 

$

2,045

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.07

)

 

$

0.05

 

Diluted

$

(0.07

)

 

$

0.05

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

43,368

 

 

 

39,482

 

Diluted

 

45,892

 

 

 

42,194

 

Smith Micro Software, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

unaudited

 

 

 

For the Three Months

 

 

 

Ended March 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(3,225

)

 

$

2,045

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

2,497

 

 

 

644

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

 

307

 

 

 

244

 

Restructuring costs

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

Provision for doubtful accounts and other adjustments

to accounts receivable

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(4

)

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory

 

 

(97

)

 

 

 

Stock based compensation

 

 

1,016

 

 

 

632

 

Changes in operating accounts:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

4,018

 

 

 

(983

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

381

 

 

 

215

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

(649

)

 

 

(840

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

(545

)

 

 

302

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

3,700

 

 

 

2,261

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of Circle operator business, net

 

 

 

 

 

(12,150

)

Capital expenditures

 

 

(190

)

 

 

(771

)

Proceeds from sale of software products

 

 

11

 

 

 

10

 

Other investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

(225

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(179

)

 

 

(13,136

)

Financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from common stock offering, net

 

 

59,898

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of common stock warrants

 

 

40

 

 

 

2,045

 

Other financing activities

 

 

34

 

 

 

18

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

59,972

 

 

 

2,063

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

63,493

 

 

 

(8,812

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

 

25,754

 

 

 

28,268

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

89,247

 

 

$

19,456

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Free cash flow:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

3,700

 

 

$

2,261

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(190

)

 

 

(771

)

Free cash flow (1)

 

$

3,510

 

 

$

1,490

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities reduced by capital expenditures.

 

Smith Micro Software, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands, except per share data) – unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

 

 

Stock

Compensation

 

 

 

 

Intangibles

Amortization

 

 

 

 

Acquisition Costs

 

 

Non-

GAAP

 

Three Months Ended 3/31/2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

$

9,836

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

$

 

 

$

9,836

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling and marketing expenses

 

4,232

 

 

 

(189

)

 

 

 

 

(1,988

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,055

 

Research and development expenses

 

5,183

 

 

 

(193

)

 

 

 

 

(310

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,680

 

General and administrative expenses

 

3,658

 

 

 

(634

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(611

)

 

 

2,413

 

Restructuring expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

13,073

 

 

 

(1,016

)

 

 

 

 

(2,298

)

 

 

 

 

(611

)

 

 

9,148

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before provision

for income taxes

 

(3,225

)

 

 

1,016

 

 

 

 

 

2,298

 

 

 

 

 

611

 

 

 

700

 

Net income (loss)

 

(3,225

)

 

 

1,016

 

 

 

 

 

2,298

 

 

 

 

 

611

 

 

 

700

 

Earnings (loss) per share: basic

 

(0.07

)

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.02

 

Earnings (loss) per share: diluted

 

(0.07

)

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended 3/31/2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

$

12,149

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

$

 

 

$

12,149

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling and marketing expenses

 

2,787

 

 

 

(114

)

 

 

 

 

(267

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,406

 

Research and development expenses

 

3,729

 

 

 

(118

)

 

 

 

 

(248

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,363

 

General and administrative expenses

 

3,668

 

 

 

(400

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(918

)

 

 

2,350

 

Restructuring expense

 

6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

Total operating expenses

 

10,190

 

 

 

(632

)

 

 

 

 

(515

)

 

 

 

 

(918

)

 

 

8,125

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before provision

for income taxes

 

2,045

 

 

 

632

 

 

 

 

 

515

 

 

 

 

 

918

 

 

 

4,110

 

Net income

 

2,045

 

 

 

632

 

 

 

 

 

515

 

 

 

 

 

918

 

 

 

4,110

 

Earnings per share: basic

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.10

 

Earnings per share: diluted

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contacts

IR INQUIRIES:
Charles Messman

Investor Relations

949-362-5800

IR@smithmicro.com

More Stories

Learn to Make Games From the Minds at Nintendo With Game Builder Garage for Nintendo Switch

4 hours ago

Rent-A-Center, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

4 hours ago

Inseego Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

5 hours ago

You may have missed

Learn to Make Games From the Minds at Nintendo With Game Builder Garage for Nintendo Switch

4 hours ago

Rent-A-Center, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

4 hours ago

Zynga Enters Agreement to Acquire Chartboost

5 hours ago

Zynga Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

5 hours ago

Electronic Arts Acquires Metalhead Software, Bringing a Talented Sports Development Team and Baseball Franchise to EA SPORTS

5 hours ago
error: Content is protected !!