Smith Micro Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Total Annual Revenue Grew to $43.3 million, a 65% Increase over Fiscal 2018

Total Fourth Quarter Revenue Grew to $12.3 million, a 67% Increase over Fourth Quarter 2018

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) (“Smith Micro” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

“ The Company’s fiscal 2019 was an extremely positive year and exciting time for us, as we delivered strong revenue growth, profits, and cash flow from operations throughout the year,” said William W. Smith, Jr., President and CEO of Smith Micro. “ We begin 2020 with a strong tailwind, a more diversified customer base, and overall enhanced product portfolio for our flagship SafePath platform, as we look to expand our leadership in the value-added services market within the mobile operators space.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Smith Micro reported revenue of $12.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $7.4 million reported in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Fourth quarter 2019 gross profit was $11.3 million compared to $6.4 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 92 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 87 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) net income available to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $3.7 million, or $0.09 diluted earnings per share, compared to a GAAP net income available to common stockholders of $2.8 million, or $0.10 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income (which excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, debt issuance and discount costs, fair value adjustments, loss on debt extinguishment, acquisitions costs, preferred stock dividends, and a normalized tax expense) for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $3.3 million, or $0.08 diluted earnings per share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $939 thousand, or $0.03 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Smith Micro reported revenue of $43.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $26.3 million reported for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $39.4 million compared to $22.0 million reported for the same period in 2018.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 91 percent for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 84 percent for the year ended December 31, 2018.

GAAP net income available to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $10.6 million, or $0.29 diluted earnings per share, compared to a GAAP net loss available to common stockholders of $3.1 million, or $0.14 diluted loss per share, for the same period in 2018.

Non-GAAP net income (which excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, debt issuance and discount costs, fair value adjustments, loss on debt extinguishment, transaction gains, acquisition costs, preferred stock dividends, and a normalized tax expense) for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $9.8 million, or $0.26 diluted earnings per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $67 thousand, or $0.00 diluted loss per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Total cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2019 were $28.3 million. Cash flow for the quarter is primarily a result of free cash flow from operations of $4.3 million.

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company considers and has included in this press release certain non-GAAP financial measures, including a non-GAAP reconciliation of gross profit, income (loss) before taxes, net income (loss) available to common stockholders, and earnings (loss) per share in the presentation of financial results in this press release. Management believes this non-GAAP presentation may be more meaningful in analyzing our income generation and has therefore excluded the following items from GAAP earnings calculations: stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, debt issuance and discount costs, fair value adjustments, loss on debt extinguishment, transaction gains, acquisition costs, and preferred stock dividends. Additionally, since we are in a cumulative loss position, a non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) was computed using a 24 percent tax rate for 2019 and 2018 using the Company’s normalized combined U.S. federal, state, and foreign statutory tax rates less various tax adjustments. This presentation may be considered more indicative of our ongoing operational performance. The table below presents the differences between non-GAAP net income (loss) and net income (loss) on an absolute and per-share basis. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and the non-financial measures as reported by Smith Micro may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Investor Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are, and certain statements on the related conference call may be, forward-looking statements regarding future events or results, including statements related to our financial prospects and other projections of our outlook or performance and our future business plans, and statements using such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “intend,” “could,” “will” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are customer concentration, given that the majority of our sales depend on a few large customer relationships, changes in demand for our products from our customers and their end-users, changes in requirements for our products imposed by our customers or by the fourth party providers of software and/or platforms that we use, our ability to effectively integrate, market and sell acquired product lines, new and changing technologies, customer acceptance and timing of deployment of those technologies, and our ability to compete effectively with other software and technology companies. These and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except per share data) – unaudited GAAP Stock Compensation Intangibles Amortization Note Issue/ Discount Fair Value Adjustments Gain on Sale of Software Product Loss on Debt Extinguishment Acquisition Costs Preferred Stock Dividends Taxes Non- GAAP Three Months Ended 12/31/19 Gross profit $ 11,253 $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – $ 11,253 Income before provision for income taxes 3,743 354 227 – – – – 74 – – 4,398 Net income available to common stockholders 3,671 354 227 – – – – 74 – (984 ) 3,342 Earnings per share: basic 0.10 0.01 0.01 – – – – 0.00 – (0.03 ) 0.09 Earnings per share: diluted 0.09 0.01 0.01 – – – – 0.00 – (0.02 ) 0.08 Three Months Ended 12/31/18 Gross profit $ 6,424 $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – $ 6,424 Income before provision for income taxes 2,783 261 60 42 (2,314 ) – 203 201 – – 1,236 Net income available to common stockholders 2,767 261 60 42 (2,314 ) – 203 201 34 (315 ) 939 Earnings per share: basic 0.10 0.01 0.00 0.00 (0.09 ) – 0.01 0.01 0.00 (0.01 ) 0.03 Earnings per share: diluted 0.10 0.01 0.00 0.00 (0.08 ) – 0.01 0.01 0.00 (0.01 ) 0.03 Year Ended 12/31/19 Gross profit $ 39,419 $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – $ 39,419 Income before provision for income taxes 10,802 1,494 932 – – (483 ) – 152 – – 12,897 Net income available to common stockholders 10,603 1,494 932 – – (483 ) – 152 119 (3,015 ) 9,802 Earnings per share: basic 0.31 0.04 0.03 – – (0.01 ) – 0.00 0.00 (0.09 ) 0.28 Earnings per share: diluted 0.29 0.04 0.03 – – (0.00 ) – 0.00 0.00 (0.08 ) 0.26 Year Ended 12/31/18 Gross profit $ 21,952 $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – $ 21,952 Loss before provision for income taxes (2,727 ) 935 249 239 812 – 203 201 – – (88 ) Net loss available to common stockholders (3,144 ) 935 249 239 812 – 203 201 404 34 (67 ) Loss per share: basic and diluted (0.14 ) 0.04 0.01 0.01 0.04 – 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.00 (0.00 ) Note: Earnings (loss) per share: basic and diluted – may be impacted by rounding to allow rows to calculate.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) unaudited audited For the Three Months For the Year Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 12,278 $ 7,352 $ 43,346 $ 26,285 Cost of revenues 1,025 928 3,927 4,333 Gross profit 11,253 6,424 39,419 21,952 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 1,988 1,296 7,517 5,784 Research and development 3,194 2,103 11,682 8,602 General and administrative 2,400 2,308 9,921 8,607 Restructuring expense 40 38 194 173 Total operating expenses 7,622 5,745 29,314 23,166 Operating income (loss) 3,631 679 10,105 (1,214 ) Non-operating income (expense): Interest income (expense), net 111 (29 ) 228 (472 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability — 2,314 — (812 ) Gain on sale of software product — — 483 — Loss on debt extinguishment — (203 ) — (203 ) Other income (expense), net 1 22 (14 ) (26 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 3,743 2,783 10,802 (2,727 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 72 (18 ) 80 13 Net income (loss) 3,671 2,801 10,722 (2,740 ) Less preferred stock dividends — (34 ) (119 ) (404 ) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 3,671 $ 2,767 $ 10,603 $ (3,144 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.31 $ (0.14 ) Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.29 $ (0.14 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 38,501 26,925 34,513 22,322 Diluted 41,767 27,395 36,991 22,322

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash & cash equivalents $ 28,268 $ 12,159 Accounts receivable, net 10,894 7,130 Prepaid and other assets 802 795 Total current assets 39,964 20,084 Equipment & improvements, net 2,109 865 Right-of-use assets 6,464 — Deferred tax asset, net 94 191 Other assets 234 140 Intangible assets, net 4,535 238 Goodwill 7,797 3,685 TOTAL ASSETS $ 61,197 $ 25,203 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,050 $ 1,160 Accrued payroll and benefits 2,107 1,745 Current operating lease liabilities 1,221 — Other accrued liabilities 244 450 Deferred revenue 98 28 Total current liabilities 5,720 3,383 Operating lease liabilities 5,774 — Deferred rent 885 723 Other long-term liabilities 134 534 Total non-current liabilities 6,793 1,257 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 38 28 Additional paid in capital 274,041 256,626 Accumulated comprehensive deficit (225,395 ) (236,091 ) Total stockholders’ equity 48,684 20,563 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 61,197 $ 25,203

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) unaudited audited For the Three Months For the Year Ended Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 3,671 $ 10,722 $ (2,740 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 344 1,341 779 Non-cash lease expense 224 954 — Amortization of debt discounts and financing issuance costs — — 239 Restructuring costs 40 194 173 Provision for doubtful accounts and other adjustments to accounts receivable 16 143 (82 ) Provision for excess and obsolete inventory — 1 (16 ) Loss on disposal of fixed assets — 6 7 Stock based compensation 355 1,494 935 Deferred income taxes 97 97 213 Change in fair value of warrant liability — — 812 Gain on sale of software product — (483 ) — Loss on debt extinguishment — — 203 Change in operating accounts: Accounts receivable 220 (3,811 ) (1,903 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (84 ) (32 ) (197 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 284 (417 ) (1,252 ) Deferred revenue (7 ) (221 ) (45 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,160 9,988 (2,874 ) Investing activities: Acquisition of Smart Retail business, net — (3,974 ) — Proceeds from sale of software product 7 370 — Capital expenditures (835 ) (1,659 ) (173 ) Net cash used in investing activities (828 ) (5,263 ) (173 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from stock sale for employee stock purchase plan — 10 5 Proceeds from (payments related to) the issuance of common stock — (14 ) 17,600 Proceeds from exercise of common stock warrants 54 11,457 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 12 50 — Repayments of short-term secured promissory notes — — (1,000 ) Repayments of related party notes payable — — (1,200 ) Repayments of notes payable — — (2,000 ) Dividends paid on preferred stock — (119 ) (404 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 66 11,384 13,001 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 4,398 16,109 9,954 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 23,870 12,159 2,205 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 28,268 $ 28,268 $ 12,159 Free cash flow: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 5,160 $ 9,988 $ (2,874 ) Capital expenditures (835 ) (1,659 ) (173 ) Free cash flow $ 4,325 $ 8,329 $ (3,047 )

