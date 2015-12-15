Spark Connected Unveils New Qi 15W Automotive In-Cabin Wireless Charging Solution Powered by AURIX™ and Traveo™ II

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spark Connected, (www.sparkconnected.com) a global leader in developing advanced and innovative wireless power technology and system-level solutions, announces The Beast 2.0 – the industry’s first 15 Watt automotive in-cabin wireless charging solution that meets the latest Qi requirements.





The groundbreaking Beast 1.0 solution, certified for Qi v1.2.4 in 2018 with millions of units deployed worldwide in vehicles today, was the industry’s first reference design that was certified CISPR-25 Class 4, providing unparalleled EMC performance in the market.

According to Ruwanga Dassanayake, Chief Operating Officer at Spark Connected, “Spark Connected is continuing to dominate and pave the way in wireless charging for the automotive industry. Our newest feature-rich Beast 2.0 solution will help our customers easily integrate the technology and significantly improve the safety and performance over other solutions in the market today.”

The new Beast 2.0 continues this market leadership in EMC performance, allowing customers an easy-to-implement solution that meets strict OEM requirements. In addition to its impressive EMC capability, the Beast 2.0 also meets all requirements of the latest Qi requirements and it provides class-leading safety features and a wide input supply range that provides continuous charging even during vehicle stop/start events. Foreign Object Detection (FOD) is improved over other solutions in the market, increasing user safety while still providing a flexible charging experience.

Authentication between smartphone and charger is an important feature of the Beast 2.0. Secured authentication contributes to device and user safety by protecting against fake chargers.

“The Beast 2.0 is powered by our optimized automotive wireless power microcontrollers based on leading key architectures AURIX™ and Traveo™ II,” said Ralf Ködel Senior Director Marketing Microcontroller at Infineon Technologies AG. “These controllers help the next-generation in-cabin wireless charging systems to meet strict automotive safety, security, environmental and regulatory requirements, while still enabling industry-leading charging performance and efficiency.”

Highlights of the Spark Connected Beast 2.0 15W solution include:

Latest WPC Qi functionality

Supports 15W charging for Qi certified devices

Supports fast charging enabled devices

Secure authentication between smartphone and charger

Unique coil driver architecture meets CISPR-25 Class 4 EMC requirements

Improved accuracy Foreign Object Detection (FOD)

Wide range 6 -19V input supply; supports vehicle stop/start

NFC/RFID tag detection

AUTOSAR support

Single Infineon Wireless Power Controller provides complete functionality

Supports future products and standards with field-upgradeable Pantheon™ software

About Spark Connected:

Spark Connected | powering the world, wirelessly™

Spark connected is a global leader specializing in multiple advanced and safe wireless power technologies that benefit a wide variety of applications in the Automotive, Industrial, Infrastructure, Medical, Robotics, Security, Factory Automation, IOT, Smart Home, and Consumer markets. Spark Connected is transforming wireless power delivery and intelligent battery charging with innovative platforms, disruptive technology and breakthrough products enabling an enhanced user experience for all.

Spark Connected is a Regular Member of the Wireless Power Consortium, with multiple committee leadership positions.

For more information visit: www.sparkconnected.com

About Infineon:

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon are the key to a better future. In the 2020 fiscal year (ending 30 September), Infineon reported revenue of more than €8.5 billion with a workforce of some 46,700 people worldwide. Following the acquisition of the US company Cypress Semiconductor Corporation in April 2020, Infineon is now a global top 10 semiconductor company.

Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY). Further information is available at www.infineon.com.

