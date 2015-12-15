StorMagic Acquires SoleraTec Technology and Introduces Industry’s First Active Intelligent Repository

Customers Save more than 50 Percent by Automatically Moving Data to any Type of Storage at any Location

BRISTOL, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DEM—StorMagic®, simplifying storage and security from the edge to the core, announced today that it has completed its asset purchase of SoleraTec, a video and digital asset management software company. The acquisition expands StorMagic’s offerings with ARQvault™ video surveillance and digital evidence management solutions, which use multiple tiers of storage, including the cloud. ARQvault is the industry’s first active intelligent repository, and it allows customers to gather, store and find data forever—at half the cost of competing solutions.

According to Gartner, edge, including hardware, software and services, will grow to a $450 billion market by 2025.¹ Data at the edge is growing exponentially due to companies accelerating their digital transformation and IoT implementations which drive massive amounts of unstructured data like video, audio, images and sensor data. Vertical industries driving this growth include retail, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and law enforcement, where very large datasets typically require expensive storage systems and significant management resources. StorMagic ARQvault allows customers to gather this data from anywhere, store it forever and find it fast – and save customers at least 50 percent on their total storage expenditures.

ARQvault stores data as objects on any type of storage including all-flash disk arrays, SAN, NAS, tape, optical or any public cloud and lowers the cost of storing data by at least 50 percent as compared to disk-only systems. All of the data stored by ARQvault is always available and can be quickly searched so customers can find any type of data fast, regardless of when it was written or where it currently resides.

“StorMagic continues to enhance its technology portfolio, execute upon its edge to core strategy and deliver the most comprehensive suite of products that can store, protect and use data with affordability in mind,” said Brian Grainger, CRO and member of the board of directors. “The SoleraTec asset purchase marks our second major expansion in just twelve months. Now armed with virtual SAN, encryption key management and video solutions, StorMagic can truly deliver a forever data platform to address the needs of our edge customers.”

StorMagic ARQvault solutions include:

ARQvault Video Surveillance is a complete video surveillance solution targeted at all edge use cases that provides video capture, secure tiered storage, intelligent search, and management. The solution consists of ARQvault and one module:

VMS module integrates ARQvault with surveillance cameras and third-party analytics, including license plate recognition and facial recognition, as well as providing a massively scalable video wall.

integrates ARQvault with surveillance cameras and third-party analytics, including license plate recognition and facial recognition, as well as providing a massively scalable video wall. VMS Connectors module allows customers to connect to their existing Video Management System (VMS) and leverage the benefits of ARQvault for optimized, secure storage and intelligent, rich search.

ARQvault Digital Evidence Management is a complete solution developed for law enforcement, transportation and delivery services, warehouses, retail and commercial environments. The solution consists of ARQvault and one or more modules:

File Ingest module allows users to ingest any type of file into ARQvault, such as mugshot, fingerprint, 911 audio, images, and other evidentiary files with manual and automatic metadata collection.

allows users to ingest any type of file into ARQvault, such as mugshot, fingerprint, 911 audio, images, and other evidentiary files with manual and automatic metadata collection. In-Car module is designed for police, delivery, and transportation organizations to capture and store video from in-vehicle cameras along with GPS data, automatic triggering, and meta-tagging.

is designed for police, delivery, and transportation organizations to capture and store video from in-vehicle cameras along with GPS data, automatic triggering, and meta-tagging. Body Cam module collects video captured from body-worn cameras and automatically downloads video when the device is docked.

collects video captured from body-worn cameras and automatically downloads video when the device is docked. Interview Room module is used in interrogation settings, or in any setting where in-room video and audio recording is desired, to easily record and store conversations with meta-tagging.

Pricing and Availability

The ARQvault software solutions are now available from StorMagic’s global network of reseller partners. List price for a 4TB ARQvault Video Surveillance solution starts at $2,500. List price for a 4TB ARQvault Digital Evidence Management solution starts at $1,500.

¹Gartner, Inc. “Tech Providers 2025: The Future of Edge” October 5, 2020, by Joe Skorupa, Sylvain Fabre, Thomas Bittman and Ephraim Baron.

About StorMagic

StorMagic is making the complex simple for edge computing environments and leading the industry in bringing the edge to the core. Our storage and security products are flexible, robust, easy to use and cost-effective, without sacrificing enterprise-class features, for organizations with one to thousands of sites. SvSAN is a highly available two-node virtual SAN designed for hyperconverged edge and small datacenter sites. SvKMS is an encryption key manager for edge, datacenter and cloud. ARQvault is the first active intelligent repository and gathers data anywhere, stores it forever, and finds it fast. StorMagic customers around the world have deployed our solutions in thousands of sites to store, protect and use edge data and significantly lower costs. Visit www.stormagic.com.

Join the Conversation

Follow StorMagic on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter, and subscribe to our corporate blog and YouTube channel.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Contacts

Zoe Cushman



stormagic@matternow.com

617-874-5201