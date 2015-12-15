Strategy Analytics: Cross-Technology Collaboration Key for the Long-Term Success of Communications Service Provider

Comprehensive ICT Service Required to Implement Industry Digital Transformation

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Industry digital transformation is entering a new stage, as the major economies are embracing leading-edge digital technologies to help the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a great opportunity for communications service providers (CSPs) to scale up their businesses. The whitepaper Cross-Technology Collaboration (X-Tech) Enables Industry Digital Transformation, jointed published by Strategy Analytics and Huawei, reviews the requirements of industry digital transformation and maps out the role for CSPs in serving the transformation.

The whitepaper analyzes how a CSP can improve its infrastructure, platform, service and integration capabilities to seize the opportunities in the industrial digital transformation market. Through integrating connectivity, computing, cloud, intelligent technology and operational technology, CSPs could shift their role towards being a Comprehensive ICT Service Provider.

Phil Kendall, Executive Director, Strategy Analytics Service Provider Group, comments “The evolution from an infrastructure service provider to a capability platform provider to a Comprehensive ICT Service Provider can enable CSPs to move upstream in the value chain, develop a strong market position and expand the addressable market. Cross-Technology Collaboration will play a key role in the journey.”

Peng Song, President of Global Carrier Marketing and Solution Sales at Huawei, emphasized “because it is a partner to carriers, Huawei will support their strategic goals and provide connectivity, cloud, and computing solutions to help carriers empower industry digital transformations and to create new value together.”

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

