Strategy Analytics Marks Successful 25th Anniversary Milestone

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategy Analytics celebrates its 25th year in business operating as an independent research and consulting company, opening its doors in 1996.

“Strategy Analytics has grown from its core technology industry coverage to global research leadership in connected mobility, 5G, smart devices, autonomous vehicles, intelligent home and IoT. Our success in also addressing client’s needs for innovative primary consumer and B2B research has supported our growth. Our focus and dedication were recently recognized as Strategy Analytics was named as the Most Influential Analyst Firm for Telco Tech Buyers, in a CCgroup survey,” said Harvey Cohen, President and Co-Founder, Strategy Analytics.

Barry Gilbert, Vice President, New Ventures and Co-Founder, added “Strategy Analytics continues to innovate across its broad base of some 30 research services and within its Consumer Insights, B-B, and B-C consulting practices to address our clients critical business challenges. The growth of the firm is a testament to its passionate and dedicated employees who have worked tirelessly on behalf of its clients to ensure they have a defensible set of metrics, insights, and roadmaps to help meet their objectives.”

David Kerr, Senior Vice President commented “From our inception we have prioritized client support and ongoing analyst access as key elements of our value proposition. We are proud and thankful for the trust clients have placed in Strategy Analytics as a research partner for B2C and B2B markets. It has been a great journey so far and we look forward to continuing to support our clients’ needs for tactical and strategic insights in the decade ahead.”

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

