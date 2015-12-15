Strategy Analytics: Q1 2021: Xiaomi and Oppo Set to Capture Third and Fourth Spots in UK Smartphones

Operator Relationships will be rewarded by high single digit market share

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, Xiaomi and Oppo, two leading Chinese OEM’s, are rising rapidly by working closely with UK operators, O2, Vodafone, EE/BT and Three. The two OEM’s are expected to win high-single-digit volume share in Q1 2021.





Woody OH, Director at Strategy Analytics, said, “Xiaomi and Oppo are cementing their smartphone market share in UK, being no.3 and no.4 OEM ahead of Huawei. The two Chinese vendors are prioritizing shipping their 4G and 5G-capable smartphones directly to operators in the UK. Operators are ramping up 5G service coverage across the country and prioritizing the sourcing of price-competitive 5G smartphones while Huawei is out of the game.”

Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, noted, “The UK smartphone market was dominated by Apple, Samsung and Huawei until 2019. However, Xiaomi and Oppo have been very quick to seize on the opportunity presented by Huawei’s geopolitical problems. UK operators need a mix of innovative OEMs to provide affordable high quality 4G/5G devices to support the transition to the next generation 5G technology.”

Rajeev Nair, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, noted, “Xiaomi and Oppo achieved mid-single-digit share at each operator that they are working with in Q4 2020. We expect their share to get up to high-single-digits in Q1 and Q2 2021.”

