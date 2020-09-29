Strategy Analytics: RF GaN Revenue Jumps 41 Percent in 2019

Base Station and Defense Applications Will Continue to Drive Revenue Increases

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Revenue from RF GaN-enabled devices increased by nearly 41 percent in 2019 and this revenue appears poised for strong future growth. The Strategy Analytics Advanced Semiconductor Applications (ASA) and Advanced Defense Systems report “RF GaN Market and Technology Forecast: 2019-2024” identifies developments in base station and defense applications as the biggest reason for the fast growth in RF GaN revenue. The report forecasts that growth will continue, albeit at a lower rate, allowing RF GaN device revenue to double by 2024. Drivers for this continued growth will be the quickening pace of 5G network deployments, coupled with faster adoption in defense applications.

“Base station applications represent the largest source of RF GaN revenue and 2019 presented a unique set of conditions that resulted in extraordinary growth in this segment,” noted Eric Higham Director of the Advanced Semiconductor Applications (ASA) and Advanced Defense Systems (ADS) services. “The escalating trade tensions between the US and China caused Huawei to buy 18-24 months of inventory as a buffer to the sanctions and this supercharged revenue growth in this segment.” He went on to say, “Revenue in defense applications also grew nicely in 2019 and I anticipate more adoption of GaN devices in this segment going forward as battle strategies continue to evolve.” He closed by saying, “Despite uncertainty created by COVID-19 disruptions, pressure on defense budgets and a US presidential election, I remain optimistic that RF GaN revenue will continue to show strong long term growth.”

