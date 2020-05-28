Strategy Analytics: Smart Thermostats Most Popular Smart Home Device – Nest and Honeywell on Top

One in Three Smart Homes in the US and Western Europe Have a Smart Thermostat

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smart thermostats are the most popular smart home device overall of more than 20 different devices according to new research published in Strategy Analytics’ report “Smart Home Survey – Device Segment Analysis – Smart Thermostats”.

Strategy Analytics reports smart thermostats are most popular in the US where almost 50% of US smart homes have one. The devices are also the most popular smart home device in the UK and Germany; smart thermostats are the second most popular device in France, close behind surveillance cameras.

Nest is the most popular brand overall, followed closely by Honeywell. After the top two, the smart thermostat competitive landscape is wide open. In the UK, Centrica Connected Home’s Hive thermostat is the most popular, almost twice as popular as Nest. In the US, ecobee is in nearly 20% of smart homes. Rounding out the top brands in Germany and France are Netatmo and tado.

Jack Narcotta, Senior Industry Analyst in Strategy Analytics’ Smart Home Strategies advisory service, said, “The popularity of smart thermostats isn’t that surprising, given that the devices embody many of the best practices for all smart home devices. They’re widely available, they’re increasingly simple to install, they’re becoming easier to set up and activate, and brands’ apps take full advantage of consumers’ smartphones when it comes to thermostat operation and creating heating or cooling schedules.”

Bill Ablondi, Director of Strategy Analytics’ Smart Home Strategies advisory service, added, “Nest and Honeywell arguably created the smart thermostat market. Nest has a sizable presence in retail channels, where its brand enjoys high visibility among consumers. Honeywell’s massive network of dealers set the stage for its presence in the smart home market, and Honeywell spin-off Resideo will help those dealers evolve Honeywell’s first-generation offerings for the consumer market. Smaller brands such as ecobee, Hive, Netatmo, and tado will have to get creative to successfully compete with the top two brands.”

