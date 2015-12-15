Strategy Analytics: True Wireless Stereo Headset Sales Surge 90% in 2020 as Chinese Vendors Surge

Despite Pandemic TWS Bluetooth Headsets Post Healthy Growth

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategy Analytics in a newly published series of reports from the Device Technologies (EDT) team, forecasts total global Bluetooth headset sales volume of over 300 million units in 2020. As a category, True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Bluetooth headset sales witnessed growth of nearly 90% in 2020. The reports Global Bluetooth TWS Headset Sales and Revenue Forecasts through 2025, Global Bluetooth Headset Sales Forecast through 2025, and Global Bluetooth Headset Revenue Forecasts through 2025 details the global market share position of leading TWS headset vendors for 2020.





“TWS headsets drove global sales volumes in the Bluetooth headset segment,” comments Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics. “While the pandemic slowed demand briefly during the first half of the year, sales rebounded strongly during the second half. The Work From Home shift benefitted the entire Bluetooth headset category in terms of sales volume growth.”

“There is still plenty of potential in the broader Bluetooth headset market,” comments Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics. “Our research shows that installed base and penetration of Bluetooth headsets is still low; less than one in ten people own a Bluetooth headset globally, so there is still significant room for growth. As leading vendors are no longer bundling wired headsets with new smartphones, we see huge potential for Bluetooth headsets.”

“Apple maintained a commanding lead in the TWS segment in 2020, but its commanding share is shrinking as competition intensifies. Strong competition is expected from Xiaomi, Samsung, and Huawei in 2021. The TWS headset market is already hugely overcrowded and despite a strong sales outlook, there will inevitably be consolidation in the years ahead,” says Ken Hyers.

