Strategy Analytics: Ultrawideband Chips on the Threshold of Success

Apple iPhone 11 and New Automotive Standards Pave the Way to Ramping Demand

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategy Analytics today said that the market for UWB systems and radio chips experienced a jump in 2019, and that new standards, chips, and applications mean a renaissance for UWB. The Return of UWB: Chip Forecast in Smartphones, Automotive, Industrial & More makes the case that Apple’s iPhone 11 models with the new U1 ultrawideband radio chip along with new automotive standards for remote keyless entry represent a major shift in UWB from relatively unknown to a market underdoing exciting growth to high volumes.

Christopher Taylor, Director of RF & Wireless Components and author of the report, stated that “New developments in semiconductor chip designs and process technology, new UWB standards, and the promise of UWB for precision location in real time have created strong interest for finding misplaced keys, secure remote keyless entry to cars and buildings, and locating equipment and production pieces on the factory floor to name just a few of the many applications. Ultimately, UWB will enable businesses and manufacturers to use data analytics like never before to improve efficiency with accurate location data.”

Stephen Entwistle, VP of Strategic Technologies at Strategy Analytics, added “Among the top nine chip suppliers, Apple, NXP Semis and Qorvo appear best positioned to take advantage of market growth. All have UWB chips in production, strong IP, tag & anchor reference designs, location software, strong sales support, good reputations and the customer engagements needed for success.”

