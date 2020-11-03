Syrinx is Pleased to Announce Our New President

Company announces new President well ahead of election results

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–While the nation waits for the results of a contentious national election, a new President has been chosen at Syrinx. Colin Reposa, formerly the Vice President of Resource Management at Syrinx, has been promoted to the role of President. Colin has been an integral part of Syrinx’s continued growth since joining the company in 2011. He has worked closely with the highest quality software professionals and organizations while growing the company’s capabilities to bridge the talent gap in tech innovation.

“Colin brings a unique blend of drive, insight, and diligence to the company. Whether it is interacting with our current or prospective clients, working with current or prospective employees, or overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company, Colin exudes energy in everything he does. I see Colin as both a coach and a leader, something he has done since his days of being a Division 1 lacrosse player and coach at Providence College. His ability to instruct and inspire a team has been integral to our success here at Syrinx. We look forward to continuing our growth trajectory under his strong guidance as Syrinx continues to grow in a challenging environment,” said Andrew Gelina, CEO of Syrinx.

“At a time of significant digital transformation and customer demand, I am excited about the opportunity to lead and expand on our coast-to-coast capabilities,” said Colin Reposa. “Syrinx is based in Boston, but we have worked nationally for over a decade, providing 100% on-shore development and value for our customers. We specialize in identifying and retaining the highest quality software development teams and connecting them with our clients. Because we are founded and run by software developers, we have a deep understanding of technology and its challenges, in order to collaboratively build the software that our clients need. We have the talent and we have the track record to deliver end-to-end software solutions in today’s digital space.”

Founded in 1998, with over 100 consultants on staff, Syrinx delivers top-notch software development services to clients across the United States. With concentrations in enterprise application development, big data, IoT, eCommerce and payments, mobile apps and much more, their two main delivery models are agile sourcing and custom project delivery. Syrinx provides vertical solutions in the Education Technology, Financial Services, Consumer Products, and Insurance spaces. They have spent the last 20 years building great software for their clients and working with the latest technologies. They love building software to empower their clients’ business.

