Tacoma’s Downtown Marriott Partners with Mobilitie To Ramp Up 5G Connectivity

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobilitie, the largest privately-held wireless infrastructure firm in the nation, has partnered with Marriott Tacoma Downtown, a brand new luxury hotel in the City of Tacoma to bring 5G wireless capabilities to the property. Guests will soon have access to a state-of-the-art wireless network for a connected experience as they work and play.

The Marriott Tacoma Downtown is located in the heart of Tacoma, directly connected to the Greater Tacoma Convention Center and within walking distance to local dining, entertainment and the Museum District. The hotel opened its doors in November of 2020 and delivers accommodations with a fresh, local flavor — the 304-room space expands across 22 floors and includes a ballroom for hosting corporate retreats and training programs, as well as convenient access to the convention center, named as one of the top convention centers in North America.

Mobilitie has installed more than 130 DAS antennas and 190 Wi-Fi APs in both the Convention & Trade Center as well as in the nearby 23,000 seat Tacoma Dome, and plans to install the same robust infrastructure in the newly connected hotel to allow guests to experience a seamless connection and prepare the property for 5G rollout.

“Building a reliable wireless connection is a big part of the amenities we wish to provide and we’re excited for guests to enjoy high-speed connectivity in our new luxurious hotel,” said Ben Osgood of Marriott Tacoma Downtown. “Mobilitie’s work will help ensure our guests have access to a quality 5G connection during important business meetings, trade shows and even relaxing leisure time.”

“It’s been a pleasure building a relationship with the Marriott Tacoma Downtown team as we prepare to provide one of its newest properties with a reliable and trusted network,” said Rebecca Onaitis, National Director of Wireless Solutions for Mobilitie. “We’re looking forward to expanding our footprint in the great city of Tacoma as we seek to help keep all of Pacific Northwest locals and visitors connected.”

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie is the largest privately-held telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. As a veteran provider of complete wireless solutions, Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are. It funds, deploys and operates next-generation infrastructure that enables robust coverage and 5G services and speeds.

Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, IoT, and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie’s Advanced Technology Group engineers innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries-including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation.

Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, California and has regional offices across the United States. To learn more about our wireless coverage solutions, visit us at www.mobilitie.com.

