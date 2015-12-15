Tafi Augments Leadership Team with Key Executive Appointments

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tafi, the leader in customizable 3D avatar solutions, today announced four key executive appointments. Preston Woo, a seasoned strategist and dealmaker in technology and finance, joins as Chief Strategy Officer. Stephanie O’Farrell, an experienced marketer and general manager, has been named as Chief Marketing Officer. Jessica Rizzuto, an accomplished executive in e-commerce and digital monetization, will serve as Senior Vice President of E-Commerce. Adam Jenkins, a proven leader in data analytics and digital transformation, joins as Vice President of Analytics.

“With people spending more of their time living and interacting virtually, the demand for sophisticated avatars and premium digital content is exploding,” said James Thornton, Chairman and CEO of Tafi. “As one of the pioneers in 3D avatars, Tafi is rapidly becoming the solution-of-choice for enterprises and consumers that want a best-in-class experience for their digital identities and personas. As we continue to experience transformational growth in our business, I am thrilled to announce our newest additions to the Tafi leadership team. Preston, Stephanie, Jessica and Adam have the experience and skillsets to help take Tafi to the next level.”

Preston joins Tafi from Ossia, where he was CSO. At Ossia, he successfully established key strategic partnerships and closed engagements with Fortune 500 companies, institutional investors, and government agencies. Earlier in his career, he served as CFO at Sarcos Robotics, led business development for technology licensing at Intellectual Ventures and was a key member of the private equity investment team at Vulcan Capital. Preston sits on the board of directors for Ossia and Recon Dynamics. He holds both a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Stephanie joined Tafi from MolsonCoors and brings extensive experience managing multimillion-dollar P&L’s within complex and matrixed organizations. As a senior level brand marketer and general manager with fourteen years of experience, Stephanie has an impressive track record of developing highly profitable brands and products, delivering breakthrough and engaging campaigns, commercializing intellectual property, and delivering unparalleled digital strategies within both B2B and B2C business models. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing from the University of Denver.

Jessica joined Tafi from Owlet, where she was the Director of Digital Marketing. At Owlet, she was part of the team that successfully doubled revenue year-over-year through channel growth and increased advertising efficiency. Previously, Jessica worked in the non-profit sector leading multimillion-dollar advertising and optimization campaigns in digital, television, and mail as the Director of Digital Technology and Marketing. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Utah in Political Science and Economics and a Juris Doctorate from George Mason Law School.

Adam brings a deep background of servicing, education, and delivery into the Fortune 500 to build insights, data strategies and data models that lead to change through insights and actions. Previously as an entrepreneur, Adam built a multinational Analytics and Digital Transformation consultancy as well as technology product partner to Oracle, Adobe and Claravine. Adam was formerly a data analytics leader at SunPower, Adobe, and the Starwood Group. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Government from the University of South Carolina and studied economics at Georgetown University.

About Tafi

Founded in 2015, Tafi’s mission is to make personalized avatars and branded digital content available to anyone and everyone who wants to level-up their digital personality. Tafi’s best-in-class avatar solutions are portable across platforms including mobile, gaming, XR, social media, messaging, and video communications. Tafi’s investors include Benchmark Capital, Columbia Capital, and Ponte Partners. Learn more at MakeTafi.com.

http://www.maketafi.com

