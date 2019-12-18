Tangoe Extends Industry Leadership, Builds Momentum for 2020

Managing $40 billion in expenses and 10 million devices as it enters its 20th year, Tangoe saves customers $100 million every year

PARSIPPANY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tangoe, the Enterprise Technology Management company for telecom, mobility, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), and 5G today announced signing more than 30 new customers in 2019, doubling their year-over-year performance, and extending their industry leadership.

“We have invested, we are investing, and we will invest in our customers’ success,” said Bob Irwin, Tangoe CEO. “Our customers enjoy the highest-rated product in the market and the most engaged people in the industry, giving them the best experience in the business. A great test of our success is bringing new customers into the Tangoe family.”

Tangoe is experiencing strong momentum, helping customers work smarter, save money, and be confident in their decisions. 2019 highlights include:

Signed more than 30 new customers, including leaders like Chevron, Northern Trust, and Volvo Car USA.

Added more than 100 customers, including innovators like Stanley Black & Decker, Koch Industries, and Seagate Technologies to the Tangoe Platform, the biggest and most successful solution in the market.

Accelerated customer renewals for respected names like Walmart, Comcast, and Waste Management, with eight seven-figure deals and more revenue renewed than any competitor has revenue.

Doubled customer Net Promoter Score while maintaining a 90+% customer satisfaction rating.

Extended industry automation leadership by deploying nearly 300 new robotic process automation (RPA) robots for order management, invoice processing, and expense management.

Named a representative vendor in the Gartner 2019 Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services (TEM) and recognized as a leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services (MMS).

Attracted strategic new hires, including Jill Ransome, a 14-year enterprise technology marketing veteran, as Chief Marketing Officer; Dino Dogan, technology entrepreneur and innovator as Vice President of Cloud; and Brian Dempster, process performance and efficiency expert as Vice President of Software Development.

Saved customers more than $100 million helping them centralize, comprehend, and control their technology programs, devices, and assets for telecom, mobility, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), and 5G.

“Tangoe is not just a market leader, but a ‘market evolver,’ expanding beyond its traditional market leader areas in technology expense management and managed mobility services to pursue additional growth,” said Hyoun Park, CEO and founder, Amalgam Insights.

“Our strategy — our Game Plan — is intentional, disciplined, and forward-looking. It’s working. Tangoe customers are driving our momentum as we help them centralize, comprehend, and control their technology programs, devices, and expenses. We are extending our industry leadership by delivering real value for our customers every day,” said Josh Garrett, Tangoe Chief Strategy Officer.

About Tangoe

Tangoe is the global Enterprise Technology Management standard for America’s greatest brands. Tangoe manages $40 billion in technology expenses and 10 million technology devices across the globe – five times more than its three closest competitors, combined. Nearly half the Fortune 500 trust Tangoe to work smarter, save money, and be confident in their decisions. The Tangoe Platform is a complete solution for Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Managed Mobility Services (MMS), and Cloud Expense Management (CEM). To learn more about Tangoe and its Enterprise Technology Management solutions, visit www.tangoe.com, or visit Tangoe on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

