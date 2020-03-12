Taoglas Fuels Aggressive Growth Plans with New Global Management Team

Global management team extended with five new executives across operations, engineering, marketing and sales; Taoglas USA President Dennis Kish appointed Chief Operating Officer

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—Taoglas®, a leading provider of next-generation IoT solutions, today announced its five new appointments across its global executive management team to support the Company’s aggressive growth objective and expanding innovative solutions portfolio.

“We are thrilled to welcome industry titans to our executive management team as we’re building out our vision of advancing the connected world,” said Ronan Quinlan, Co-CEO and Founder of Taoglas. “Our ability to attract top leaders across our industry is a testament to our strategic vision. The new leadership team will help us continue to amplify our growth plans and leadership position in the antenna and RF design spaces, as well as for our new IoT solutions division. The skills that our newly appointed global management team bring will help deliver longer term strategic value and quality of service to our customers as they understand the big picture at the highest level internationally,” he continued.

President of Taoglas USA Dennis Kish has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, a new position within Taoglas. Mr. Kish will assume responsibility for engineering, sales, marketing, operations, IT, HR, and customer service. He will be responsible for ensuring operational excellence and aligning and prioritizing global programs across the company. Mr. Kish will continue to report to Taoglas’ Co-CEOs, Ronan Quinlan and Dermot O’Shea. Prior to joining Taoglas in 2019, he served as President of Google Fiber, where his team brought a triple-play (internet, TV, and telephone) service to market across the US.

Mr. Kish’s general management experience also includes roles as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Qualcomm MEMS Technologies, Vice President and General Manager of ST-Ericsson’s Connectivity & Peripherals business unit, and Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Connected Entertainment Business at NXP Semiconductors.

Dave Ghilarducci has also been appointed Vice President of Engineering. He joins Taoglas with more than 20 years of experience in engineering and positions at Wavecom, CalAmp and, most recently, Quectel Wireless Solutions.

Charlotte Rubin joins the Taoglas management team as Global Vice President of Marketing overseeing all marketing and communications functions globally. Formerly, she has held executive marketing positions at Ericsson, Novatel Wireless and Becton & Dickinson.

In the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, Dr. Eric Jo has been named President of Taoglas Asia. He comes to Taoglas having served in executive roles at Samsung and Skycross. Dr. Jo has a PhD in engineering from the Florida Institute of Technology.

For the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, Olivier Robin has been appointed Vice President of Sales. He joins Taoglas with more than 20 years’ experience in the wireless industry. Previously, Mr. Robin held executive positions in sales, marketing, operations and engineering at AVX, Pulse Electronics, Ethertronics and Amphenol.

Taoglas is recognized as a pioneer and leader for RF and antenna designs for complex IoT projects globally and recently expanded its product portfolio to include IoT solutions comprising hardware, software and connectivity platforms via an acquisition strategy. With more than 21,000 IoT customers worldwide and 10 design and test centers globally, Taoglas is one of the leading solutions providers in the IoT ecosystem.

For more information about the company, visit www.taoglas.com.

About Taoglas

Taoglas is the world’s leading provider of next-generation IoT solutions, combining the latest in high-performance RF antenna design with advanced positioning, imaging, audio and artificial intelligence technologies for companies with unique IoT challenges. With 10 world-class design, support and test centers globally and a dynamic online ordering system, Taoglas helps companies deliver complex IoT solutions to market quickly and cost-effectively. Best-in-class support, unmatched consultancy, engineering expertise, and custom design services make Taoglas a trusted adviser to companies across a range of wireless and IoT technologies, from cellular 4G/5G, GNSS, Wi-Fi, DSRC/CV2X, NFC, LORA/LPWAN to any protocol used to transmit and receive data. This expertise is proven across a variety of use cases in automotive, utilities and smart cities, healthcare, telematics, smart metering and more.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Michelle Behar



mediarelations@taoglas.com

+1 858-450-0888