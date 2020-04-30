Tessco Hires Long-Time Channel Executive as Sales Leader

Eddie Franklin Joins as New Senior Vice President of Sales

HUNT VALLEY, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) today announced the hiring of Eddie Franklin as Senior Vice President, Sales. Franklin joins Tessco from SYNNEX Corporation where he served in a number of executive sales leadership positions. In his most recent role, Franklin was responsible for the execution of the company’s vertical market strategy while leading a team of over 200 sales representatives who supported a wide spectrum of resellers. At Tessco, Franklin will play a strategic role in leading the growth of Tessco’s revenue and profitability across numerous sales channels. Franklin will report to Sandip Mukerjee, President and CEO.

“Eddie is a true sales professional with nearly 30 years of experience in distribution sales leadership. This includes a successful 22-year career at SYNNEX where he last served as Senior Vice President of Sales, leading teams responsible for driving a multi-billion-dollar Public Sector and Regulated Industries business,” said Sandip Mukerjee. “We are excited about his decision to join us and lead our sales organization. Eddie has extensive experience developing and executing strategies for selling hardware, software, and services, and at Tessco, will help further refine the sales strategy and drive increasing revenue, productivity, and profitability.”

“Tessco has a lengthy and well-earned reputation in the industry for delivering innovative solutions that address the complex needs of companies involved in the construction, integration, and maintenance of wireless infrastructure,” said Eddie Franklin. “I have been impressed by Tessco’s technical proficiency and specialized market knowledge and look forward to helping the sales team, customers, and suppliers capitalize on the exciting growth opportunities in the industry.”

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 400 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit www.tessco.com.

