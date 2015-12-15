Thales Named as a Market Leader in KuppingerCole Analysts Leadership Compass for Enterprise Authentication

SafeNet Trusted Access recognised for wide range of authentication factors, delivering risk adaptive authentication alongside access management functions

Thales’ primary access management product received a “strong positive” rating for Security and “positive” for both Usability and Deployment

PARIS LA DÉFENSE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thales today announced that it has been named as a Market Leader in the 2021 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Enterprise Authentication.





The report recognised Thales as a global leader within the enterprise authentication market through its SafeNet Trusted Access offer. Thales’ primary access management capability received accolades for its authentication support, authorisation and policy management, in addition to strong reporting capabilities, modern user interfaces (UIs) and dashboards. SafeNet Trusted Access supports public cloud and a hybrid deployment model delivered by Managed Service Providers. KuppingerCole evaluated Thales’ standing, following a detailed analysis of other industry players, market reach and analysis of product capabilities.

“Thales’ core enterprise authentication capabilities include good support for basic hardware tokens and popular mobile and cloud app authentication methods. Customers are typically drawn by the high-security options SafeNet provides. Organisations, in both the public and private sectors that need high strength MFA options may want to consider Thales’ SafeNet Suite,” said John Tolbert, Lead Analyst at KuppingerCole.

With more organisations storing data on the cloud than ever before, access management ensures businesses can mitigate the threat of data breaches and simplify cloud access. According to Thales’ 2020 Access Management Index – Europe and Middle East Edition1, over half (57%) of IT decision makers in Europe and the Middle East identified unprotected infrastructure, such as IoT devices, as the biggest target for cyber-attacks, while nine in 10 (96%) believe that strong authentication and access management solutions can facilitate secure cloud adoption.

“Over the past year, we have witnessed a vast migration to cloud technology as these services become increasingly essential in the current climate with more people working remotely than ever before. However, this move of embracing the cloud for mission-critical applications and IT infrastructure brings increased risk for businesses,” said François Lasnier, Vice President for Access Management solutions at Thales. “As result, we are extremely pleased to have been identified by KuppingerCole as a leader in authentication and access management through SafeNet Trusted Access. This demonstrates Thales’ continued strength, reach and commitment to address customers’ security, compliance and end users’ needs in this new digital-first world.”

SafeNet Trusted Access is a cloud-based access management solution that combines the convenience of single sign-on (SSO) with granular access security controls and adaptive authentication. Through validating identities, enforcing access policies and applying Smart SSO, SafeNet Trusted Access helps companies to meet compliance needs, secure convenient access to cloud applications and prevent data breaches.

