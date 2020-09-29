The City of San Diego Selects Medallia to Improve Employee and Resident Experience

City sets sights on optimizing employee experience and improving customer service through the use of Medallia’s platform

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that the City of San Diego has selected Medallia for a pilot initiative to better understand the needs of its employees and residents and how the organization delivers City services.

Medallia will assist the City in gaining direct insights from residents to help understand their needs and create exceptional experiences. Partnering with Medallia will enable the City to improve employee experience and optimize the services it delivers.

“Now, more than ever, state and local governments want to understand how their residents are feeling and what actions they need to take to improve their services. Medallia gives the public sector insight into what’s working and what needs fixing, when it matters most,” said Nick Thomas, executive vice president, global public sector for Medallia.

