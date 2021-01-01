The Cohesive Companies Announce the Acquisition of Ontracks Consulting, Leading North American Implementer of IBM Maximo

Combination Creates a Maximo Implementation Center of Excellence and Leading Digital Integrator of Infrastructure Digital Twins

EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Cohesive Companies, a wholly owned but independently operated digital integrator business unit of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the acquisition of Ontracks Consulting, a leading implementer of IBM Maximo headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Ontracks specializes in strategic asset management and operational performance improvement for asset-intensive organizations in energy, utilities, transportation, mining, manufacturing, and government.





The Cohesive Companies address growing demand for enterprise asset management (EAM) and asset lifecycle information (ALIM) environments, leading the way to performance digital twins for public works and industrial/resources infrastructure. The acquisition of IBM Platinum Business Partner Ontracks, joining The Cohesive Solutions and SRO Solutions, adds strength and depth to The Cohesive Companies’ already significant Maximo business.

Asset-intensive organizations need new ways to ramp up their traditional requirements for safety and reliability while improving agility and keeping their costs low. Emerging technologies, leveraging digital twins and the Internet of Things (IoT), are helping to identify and manage asset reliability risks, minimize unplanned downtime, maximize equipment lifespan, and optimize productivity. Ontracks is a leader in providing infrastructure owner-operators enterprise asset management expertise to address these opportunities.

Ontracks offers extensive experience integrating data from varied sources, such as IoT sensors, operational technology (OT) systems, and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Client organizations depend on Ontracks to help deploy Maximo quickly, leverage industry best practices, and decrease overall cost of ownership. Ontracks recently launched Maximo Fastrack, a turnkey, cloud-based Maximo solution that comes pre-packaged with the most common Maximo configurations and workflows. Ontracks is an active contributor to the Canadian Maximo User Group (CanMUG) and to GOMAXIMO, a gas, oil and petrochemical industry-sponsored working group.

Noah Eckhouse, The Cohesive Companies CEO, said, “We are truly excited to welcome the Ontracks team and add their deep experience and skills to The Cohesive Companies—creating a global Maximo implementation powerhouse. Ontracks has consistently delivered positive outcomes for their clients over the past decade, focused on Maximo-based solutions in a variety of industries. By connecting the operational space with the asset and maintenance world, Ontracks is creating examples of success with infrastructure digital twins.”

Craig Mackenzie, co-founder of Ontracks, said, “All of us at Ontracks are looking forward to joining forces with The Cohesive Companies and expanding our scope and capacity to help our users drive their digital transformations. The digital integration of operational technologies with engineering technologies and information technology has massive potential, and Maximo can be a cornerstone of that digital twin vision. As one of The Cohesive Companies, we will be even more empowered to turn that vision into reality.”

Image: Crane

Caption: Ontracks is a leading North American implementer of IBM Maximo and provides services to a multitude of industries, including oil and gas, mining, utilities, and other asset-intensive organizations.

About The Cohesive Companies

The Cohesive Companies form a wholly owned but independently operated business unit of Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY, the infrastructure engineering software company www.bentley.com). The Cohesive Companies provide advisory, systems integration, and technology strategies and services to help infrastructure owner-operators advance their BIM, enterprise asset management (EAM), and asset lifecycle information (ALIM) environments through performance digital twins. The Cohesive Companies comprise PCSG (leading provider of digital advisory services for built-environment owners), SRO Solutions (leading UK-based provider of solutions for IBM’s Maximo EAM software), Cohesive Solutions and Ontracks Consulting (leading North American implementers of Maximo, helping owner-operators to continuously improve their asset management) and Cohesive Asset Performance (leading global integrator for Asset Performance Modeling). www.cohesivecompanies.com

© 2021 Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Bentley, Cohesive Solutions, Cohesive Asset Performance, PCSG, SRO Solutions, Ontracks, and The Cohesive Companies are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

