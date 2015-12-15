Thoma Bravo Announces Completion of Strategic Growth Investment in Venafi

SAN FRANCISCO & SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cybersecurity–Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity investment firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors, today announced the completion of its strategic growth investment in Venafi®, the inventor and leading provider of machine identity management.

“We are thrilled to partner with Thoma Bravo at a time when companies around the world are realizing that the foundation of security for all digital transformation initiatives is a solid machine identity management program,” said Jeff Hudson, CEO of Venafi. “Thoma Bravo’s strategic investment will allow us to build on this momentum and deliver machine identity protection solutions to an expanded customer base, while continuing to drive product innovation and growth.”

“As the global digital transformation accelerates, companies are increasingly recognizing the need to secure machine-to-machine connections and communications, and they’re turning to Venafi to help them,” said Seth Boro, a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. “We look forward to working closely with Jeff and the Venafi team to build on the company’s market-defining success to date.”

“As a pioneer in machine identity management, we have watched Venafi grow into the preferred partner for companies seeking to understand the range of risks facing their technology networks,” said Chip Virnig, a Partner at Thoma Bravo. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Venafi and leverage our operational and investment capabilities to accelerate Venafi’s growth and market leadership.”

J.P. Morgan Securities served as financial advisor to Venafi and Orrick served as its legal counsel. Financing for the transaction was provided by Truist Securities, Interbank, Nomura Corporate Funding Americas LLC and Barclays. Truist Securities, Nomura Securities International LLC and Barclays also served as financial advisor to Thoma Bravo, and Kirkland & Ellis served as its legal counsel.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sectors. With more than $73 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020, Thoma Bravo partners with a company’s management team to implement operating best practices, invest in growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings, with the goal of increasing the value of the business. The firm has offices in San Francisco and Chicago. For more information, visit thomabravo.com.

About Venafi

Venafi is the cybersecurity market leader in and the inventor of machine identity management, securing machine-to-machine connections and communications. Venafi protects machine identity types by orchestrating cryptographic keys and digital certificates for SSL/TLS, SSH, code signing, mobile and IoT. Venafi provides global visibility of machine identities and the risks associated with them for the extended enterprise—on premises, mobile, virtual, cloud and IoT—at machine speed and scale. Venafi puts this intelligence into action with automated remediation that reduces the security and availability risks connected with weak or compromised machine identities while safeguarding the flow of information to trusted machines and preventing communication with machines that are not trusted.

With more than 30 patents, Venafi delivers innovative solutions for the world’s most demanding, security-conscious Global 5000 organizations and government agencies. For more information, visit: www.venafi.com.

