Transition Networks Releases Updated Software Plugin Extending Integration with Milestone’s XProtect Video Management System

The Updated Software Integration Makes it Easier than Ever for Users to Manage and Monitor Connected Network Switches, Within Milestone XProtect.

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transition Networks, a leading provider of IoT and edge connectivity solutions, today released a new update to its Milestone XProtect video management system (VMS) plugin. The plugin is the first Milestone-approved solution for integration of network switches with the XProtect VMS. The software integration is designed to make it simpler for security and network administrators to manage both their video endpoints and the networks in which they are deployed. The combined solution delivers compelling value to customers by providing deep network visibility, secure remote diagnostics, and rich insights about connected devices.

The updated software plugin introduces new capabilities for defining and monitoring alarms, as well as speeding up navigation through a menu of key tasks.

Milestone XProtect administrators can request the plugin for free until the end of the year on the Transition Networks website.

Alarm Management

Events from network switches are now visible and concurrently managed using the same alarm dashboard in XProtect, as is used for managing IP camera and system events. Alarms raised from these events, such as when a switch loses connectivity or Power over Ethernet is reset on a switch port, can then be sent as notifications for users to take action.

Quick Links Menu

To improve the workflows involved in gathering information about the network and resolving incidents, a menu of common tasks is available in the Quick Links dashboard. The links provide instant access to the following device management features and capabilities:

PoE Port Status, to view the power allocated and used by connected powered devices and its PoE Budget

Manual PoE reboot by port

Auto Power Reset, an essential tool that automatically pings devices and resets any that are unresponsive

Topology View, to access a switch map and their connected cameras

Cable Diagnostics, to run physical cable continuity and distance tests

Detailed Port Statistics, for interface performance metrics, traffic analysis and error packets

By following the menu links, authorized users receive quick access to an array of device management capabilities offered by their Transition Networks switches. This provides real-time intelligence and faster resolution times of common issues.

“ IP video surveillance management and network monitoring are meant to operate hand-in-glove to make it easy to proactively optimize the health of the network and quickly diagnose issues as they occur,” said Shadrack Laanoi, Director of Product Management. “ Our updated plugin focuses on making this process simple and seamless for our customers.”

To protect against unauthorized access, administrators retain control over which clients receive the plugin to unlock the enhanced capabilities.

This solution is the only approved PoE switch plugin available in Milestone’s Marketplace, a catalog of compatible applications for use with XProtect. Security integrators rely on this seal of approval as a signal of credibility and adherence to the highest quality standards when evaluating solutions to procure for their customers.

“ The Transition Networks plugin is ready-made for integrators and brings essential features that allow us to efficiently commission and support our customer systems, right into the Milestone client which makes it feel like the switch is just another device supported by Milestone,” said Aaron Simpson, President and CTO of Stone Security, a Diamond Milestone Partner. “ Their switches have been extremely dependable and are our only choice as they eliminate the need to open multiple systems and waste time cross-referencing camera information when troubleshooting.”

This integration supports Transition Networks’ complete line of TAA compliant, hardened and commercial PoE+ and PoE++ switches.

For more information about Transition Networks, visit transition.com.

About Transition Networks, Inc.

Transition Networks provides edge connectivity solutions to advance intelligent networks globally for enterprises, integrators, service providers, federal agencies, and the military. Addressing the demands of smart city and hybrid networks, our PoE switches and converters, adapters, and optics integrate easily into smart network applications in commercial and hardened environments. We are a U.S.-based company known for expert customer-centric service and built to last, TAA-compliant products with 30 years of experience serving customers in 70 countries, including more than two thirds of the Fortune 100 companies. Transition Networks is a Communications Systems Inc. company (NASDAQ: JCS). For more information, visit us at 10900 Red Circle Drive Minnetonka, MN 55343, call us at +1.952.996.7600, or visit our website at transition.com.

Statements regarding the Company’s anticipated performance in 2020 are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: competitive products and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

