Unity Launches Unity for Humanity Environment and Sustainability Grant

New collaborations with United Nations Environment Programme and Project Drawdown, coupled with $350,000 grant, mark Unity’s first major commitment to a sustainable future

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced the launch of the Unity for Humanity Environment and Sustainability Grant, the company’s first sustainability-focused grant within the existing Unity for Humanity Program. Created in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and Project Drawdown, the call for submissions for the grant will open on April 22, 2021, timed with Earth Day.

“The future of humanity is dependent upon significantly reducing and reversing carbon pollution to avoid the severe impacts of climate change,” said Jessica Lindl, VP, Social Impact, Unity. “Our hope is that through our work with UNEP and Project Drawdown, and the new Unity for Humanity Environment and Sustainability Grant, creators around the world will leverage real-time 3D for positive environmental change and build immersive and motivating experiences about a brighter future that we can all work towards.”

The Unity for Humanity Environment and Sustainability Grant will recognize winners whose real-time 3D experiences encompass themes of sustainability, including but not limited to climate action, clean energy, ocean health, sustainable cities, and more. Climate-science experts from UNEP and Project Drawdown will serve on the grantee selection committee. Winners will receive funds from a pool of $350,000 USD along with technical and marketing support, and coaching to ensure each winning project drives the largest impact possible.

“Within the creative industries lies a deep bench of inspiring and pragmatic thinkers who are ready to roll up their sleeves and deploy their talents against this enormous shared challenge,” said Sam Barratt, Chief of Youth, Education and Advocacy at UNEP. “That’s why we’re keen to see how through Unity’s platform and tools, creators from across the globe can bring their biggest and boldest ideas that fuel the need for action in the environmental arena.”

“Global challenges like climate change can feel overwhelming, leaving people feeling hopeless and uncertain of how to work towards solutions,” said Dr. Elizabeth Bagley, Director of Drawdown Learn at Project Drawdown. “We have the solutions in-hand today to change our climate future, but we need more people to shift solutions into action in their communities. Thankfully, virtual spaces can provide game-changing opportunities to try things that are too expensive, dangerous, or complicated in the real world. We need all the inspiration we can get to build a future where both people and the planet thrive together.”

The Unity for Humanity Environment and Sustainability Grant lives within the existing Unity for Humanity Grant Program, which is part of Unity Social Impact, a division of Unity, aimed at empowering employees and creators of all backgrounds to foster a more equitable, inclusive, and sustainable world. To learn more about the grant, opening on April 22, 2021, please visit: https://unity.com/humanity.

