Webee Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of World Changing Ideas for 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FCWorldChangingIdeas–Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and AI innovator Webee today announced it has been named to Fast Company’s 2021 annual list of World Changing Ideas. Webee received an honorable mention in the General Excellence and Software categories. Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards recognize the businesses, policies, projects and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice or economic inequality.

“We’re thrilled to receive this prestigious recognition as it demonstrates Webee’s growing business traction and commitment to developing technology that directly reverses global food waste and positively impacts lives,” said Lucas Funes, Webee co-founder and CEO. “We put the power of simple connectivity, intuitive data processing and instant remote monitoring in end-users’ hands with Webee’s easy-to-use, non-technical platform. Webee makes efficient agriculture and manufacturing possible, without sacrificing sustainability.”

Webee’s no-code, intuitive end-to-end toolset eliminates the friction of IoT implementations and identifies inefficiencies in food, beverage, agriculture and manufacturing processes in real time. The platform’s live metrics help farmers and manufacturers maximize the use of their data, making real-world, actionable insights possible. From intuitive onboarding of sensors and legacy devices to building applications, users can take full control and program the system and dashboards on a virtual drag-and-drop canvas that doesn’t require any technical expertise.

A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology and more. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.

“There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it’s important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability and passion to solve these problems,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020.”

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

Webee develops IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) and AI solutions that save enterprises millions of dollars and facilitate sustainable operations through actionable access to real-time data about complex business processes. The company’s unique, no-code visual platform for building complex IoT applications for the industrial and commercial markets enables customers to immediately realize ROI from IoT technology without interrupting operations. Webee’s patented toolset allows organizations worldwide to improve operational efficiency through easy-to-install sensors and intuitive software that allows the development and deployment of smart applications without coding.

